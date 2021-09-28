The World's Best Cities For Students Were Ranked & It's Not Too Late To Change Your Plans
Because all the best things are off campus.
Choosing your post-secondary education isn't just about picking the best school. It's also about picking the right city, because you're going to spend a lot of time living, working and playing outside of your future college or university campus.
A new ranking from Studee highlights some of the best cities in the world to be a student based on factors like cheap rent, fast internet, great food, safety and free speech laws.
They also looked at the cost of buying a MacBook, the number of people between 15 and 24 years old and top university rankings (obviously).
Tokyo topped the list with great marks across the board, including the very best food and a high population of young people.
Melbourne was No. 2 and the first of four Australian cities in the top 10.
Canada had two cities in Quebec in the top 10, while the U.S. also had two entries and South Korea had one.
University application deadlines for 2022 are only a few months away in many cases, so you might want to keep the list in mind when applying.
Studee put together a top 100 list for the world and some top 10 lists for regions like the UK, Asia and the United States.
Here are the top 10 cities in the world to be student, according to their ranking:
- Tokyo, Japan
- Melbourne, Australia
- Seoul, South Korea
- Quebec City, Que., Canada
- Adelaide, Australia
- Montreal, Que., Canada
- Perth, Australia
- Houston, Texas, US
- Brisbane, Australia
- Pittsburgh, Pa., US