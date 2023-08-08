These 6 Apprentice Programs In Ontario Will Pay You to Learn & Offer Up To $1K Grants
From technicians to bakers! 🤑
Ever dreamt of ditching your mundane 9-to-5 and picking up something that actually lights a fire under your workbench, perhaps in the world of skilled trades in Ontario? Well, maybe it's time to tap into those little flutters of skill, judgment, and creativity you've been hiding away, friend. With over 144 trades to choose from — think mechanical, electrical, automotive, and more — these 6 apprentice programs in Ontario are rolling out the red carpet for your inner artisan. And the best part? They'll pay you to learn!
Through these accessible apprenticeships in Ontario, you can work alongside seasoned pros, and absorb their wisdom like a sponge during a one-year stint on the job before switching gears to a classroom setting for an intense eight to 12-week study session. But you won't just learn your trade; you'll live it, working either full or part-time for the two to five years it takes you to complete your apprenticeship.
Struggling financially? Fret not, the Ontario government is happy to chip in with financial support to help you buy those much-needed tools, reward you once you've completed your apprenticeship, and even assist you if you're studying full-time or have a disability.
Seriously though, you can cash in on grants of up to $1,000, depending on your chosen trade, a stepping stone towards your future triumph. So, why not step boldly into the thriving sphere of paid apprenticeships in Ontario?
Here's a look at some of the most financially friendly options.
Auto Body and Collision Damage Repairer
Grant total: $1,000
Details: Applicants should expect to dedicate around 8,000 hours to the program, which equates to approximately four years. This involves 7,280 hours of hands-on experience in various aspects of auto body repair and collision damage and 720 hours of classroom instruction, which will take you through three levels of theoretical training, covering areas such as:
- Applied work practices
- Welding
- Body, frame, and structure
- Refinishing
- Applied mechanical skills
- Plastic repair
- Non-structural repairs
- Damage analysis and estimating
- Structural panel replacement
- Alignment
- Glass handling
The program is designed to suit various learning preferences, offering in-school training in one of the following ways:
- Block Release: Full-time study for a set number of weeks.
- Day Release: One day per week from September to June.
- Part-Time: Night-school programs for those with daytime commitments.
- Alternative Delivery: Options for online or correspondence learning.
Architectural Glass and Metal Technician
Grant total: $600
Details: The Architectural Glass and Metal Technician apprenticeship program in Ontario, governed by the Registrar of Skilled Trades Ontario under the Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021, is an immersive 8,000-hour experience. It spans approximately four years, dividing the time between 7,280 hours of on-the-job work and 720 hours of classroom training.
Within this framework, apprentices are exposed to the essential areas of the trade, such as handling trade tools and equipment, mastering glass cutting, shaping, and installation, understanding glazing systems, and working with seals, gaskets, and caulking.
Through a blend of hands-on experience and theoretical training, it readies aspiring technicians for a successful career in a field where precision meets artistry.
Appliance Service Technician
Grant total: $400
Details: The Appliance Service Technician program centres on the installation, repair, and maintenance of domestic appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens. This covers a range of systems including electrical, electronic, mechanical, and more.
Technicians are responsible for reading work orders, interpreting specifications, inspecting for malfunctions, and adjusting and aligning systems using specialized tools. The process also includes tasks like cleaning, lubricating, fabricating, and managing the disposal of appliances.
The training program to become skilled in this trade takes approximately three years or 6,000 hours. This is broken down into 5,280 hours of hands-on work experience and 720 hours of in-school training, ensuring comprehensive knowledge in all aspects of the Appliance Service Technician role.
Automotive Painter
Grant total: $1,000
Details: The trade of an Automotive Painter is both intricate and comprehensive, typically requiring a commitment of approximately two and a half years or 4,800 hours to become proficient. This timeframe includes 4,560 hours of hands-on, on-the-job experience, paired with 240 hours of formal in-school training.
An Automotive Painter's responsibilities are multifaceted, encompassing various stages of vehicle surface restoration. The tasks involved include the removal of exterior trim and hardware, and sub-coating, along with the critical role of matching colours and mixing paints.
Overall, the trade represents a complex blend of technical skills and artistic ability, providing a vital service in maintaining and enhancing the appearance and longevity of motor vehicles.
Baker-Patissier
Grant total: $400
Details: The trade of Baker-Patissier is a highly specialized field that requires extensive training and commitment. To become competent in this trade, an apprenticeship program is typically undertaken, encompassing a total of 7,000 hours. This translates to approximately three and a half years of focused learning and hands-on experience, with 6,130 hours dedicated to on-the-job work and an additional 870 hours of in-school training.
The Baker-Patissier apprenticeship is designed in three distinct levels, each offering theoretical training in key areas necessary for mastering the craft. This includes:
- Workplace Health and Safety
- Sanitation and Baking Equipment Operation
- Calculations, Ratios, Costing and Inventory Control
- Nutrition, Ingredients, Substitutions, and Alternatives
- Fermentation
- Various Production Methods
- Specialty Seasonal Products and Wedding Cakes
- Bakery Management
Overall, the Baker-Patissier trade represents a complex and multifaceted profession that combines artistry, craftsmanship, and managerial acumen. It requires a deep understanding of both the science and aesthetics of baking, along with the ability to manage various aspects of a bakery's operation.
Cook
Grant total: $400
Details: The trade of a Cook is a multifaceted profession that requires both technical skill and creativity. To become proficient in this field, an apprenticeship training program is typically undertaken, lasting approximately three years. This comprehensive program includes 6,000 hours of training, consisting of 5,280 hours of on-the-job work experience and an additional 720 hours of in-school instruction.
The responsibilities of a Cook include but are not limited to:
- Food Preparation
- Specialty Dishes and Recipes
- Menu and Nutrition Planning
- Food Costing, Purchasing, and Inventory Management
- Estimation of Consumption
- Hygiene, Sanitation, and Safety
Overall, the trade of a Cook is dynamic and demanding, requiring a blend of practical skills, artistic flair, and managerial capabilities. Whether working in a bustling restaurant or crafting exquisite cuisine in an exclusive setting, a Cook's role is integral to the culinary experience, ensuring satisfaction, quality, and enjoyment for those they serve.
If you're an apprentice in Ontario looking to get financial aid for tools, training, or support for disabilities, the provincial government has a grant for you.
For starters, there's the Tools Grant, a non-repayable wad of cash from $400 to $1,000 for tools, that you obtain by finishing your training and registering as an apprentice for a year. Up next is the Apprentice Development Benefit, which will help cover your living expenses and commuting, if you're heading into full-time, in-class training.
Last, but not least, is the Support for Apprentices with Disabilities, which promises to make things smooth and accessible for those requiring assistance.
