ontario provincial parks

This Scenic Park Near Toronto Has A 2.5-Km Sandy Beach & A Boardwalk Trail Over Blue Pools

It's home to one of the oldest operating lighthouses in Ontario.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Lighthouse on the shore. Right: Man standing on a boardwalk trail.

If you're looking for a little summer day trip, this gorgeous park in Ontario is worth checking out. Presqu'ile Provincial Park is located in Brighton, less than two hours from Toronto.

The area boasts 16 kilometres of scenic trails as well as a sandy shoreline, so it's a beautiful spot to spend a warm day. You can also visit the second oldest operating lighthouse in the province.

The soft, powdery beach (called Sandy Beach) stretches for 2.5 kilometres, and you can splash in the blue water and relax on the sunny shores.

There are tons of trails to explore while you're there. The Marsh Trail is a 1.2 kilometre loop that takes you across 800 metres of boardwalk. Along the way, you'll discover two viewing platforms where you can take in the scenery. The trail leads through a lush marsh and is complete with information panels so you can learn more about the area.

The Jobes’ Woods Trail is a 1.3 kilometre loop with boardwalk trails over pools of water. Or, take the Lighthouse Foot Path for impressive views of the water and to visit both the Lighthouse Interpretive Centre and the lighthouse.

The park also offers activities like biking, birding, and boating. During the winter months, you can see unique ice formations and sometimes ice volcanoes.

Another beautiful park with sandy shores and boardwalk trails is Point Pelee Provincial Park. This spot will take you to the southernmost point of Canadian mainland and has tons of gorgeous trails and beaches.


Presqu'ile Provincial park

Price: Prices vary

Address: 328 Presqu'Ile Pkwy., Brighton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Relax on a sandy beach or hike some trails at this scenic park near Toronto.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

