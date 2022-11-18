Tim Hortons Is Getting Rid Of Red Cups In One Province & The New Cup Is All Grey (PHOTO)
There's a Canadian reason for the change.
Tim Hortons is getting rid of red cups in one province for a limited time and the new cups are completely grey for a very Canadian reason.
As of November 17, 2022, the classic red cups that you get Tim Hortons hot drinks in have turned grey at locations in Saskatchewan.
When you order a hot beverage at Tims locations across the province, you'll get the drink in a grey cup that also has a grey lid while supplies last.
This redesign was done to celebrate the CFL's 109th Grey Cup that's happening on Sunday, November 20 in Regina.
So, the new limited edition cups are completely grey with the Tim Hortons logo in white on one side and the Grey Cup logo on the other.
The cups are made with 25% post-consumer recycled polypropylene and the grey lids are recyclable.
Tim Hortons grey cups and Tim Hortons red cups.CNW Group | Tim Hortons
Also, Tim Hortons is bringing a coffee truck to the 2022 Grey Cup so fans at the stadium can get a coffee or hot chocolate in the grey cups while they cheer on the Toronto Argonauts or Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Tim Hortons also ditched red cups to celebrate the Grey Cup in 2021 and people who visited locations in the Hamilton, Ontario area back then could get medium and large hot drinks in special grey cups.
It was a pretty perfect collaboration because Hamilton is where Toronto Maple Leafs player Tim Horton opened the first location of the coffee and bakeshop in 1964.
The final game of that CFL season was also played at Tim Hortons Field.
