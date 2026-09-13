This tiny BC town with cobblestone charm and quaint shops is like a fall trip to Germany

It's absolutely worth a detour. 🚗🍂

​A small town in British Columbia. Right: A clock in a small town in B.C.

This tiny BC town with cobblestone streets feels like a fall escape to Europe.

@kimberleyanddistrictchamber | Instagram, @kimberleyanddistrictchamber | Instagram
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You don't have to fly across the Atlantic to wander through a charming European village this autumn. Tucked away in the southeastern corner of B.C., you can visit a cute mountain town with cobblestone paths, alpine scenery and tons of opportunities to see fall colours.

Located just a few hours south of Calgary and situated between the Purcell and Rocky Mountains, Kimberley is a four-season destination that makes for a perfect fall detour.

The town became the "Bavarian city of the Rockies" in the 1970s. More than just a name, the city embraced its Bavarian theme by transforming its downtown area into a pedestrian-only shopping district called the Platzl.

It's even home to Canada’s largest freestanding cuckoo clock. With its alpine-inspired buildings and cozy independent shops, it's easy to get the feeling of a getaway to Germany — without the long-haul flight.

While Kimberley is beautiful to visit in any season, fall is an especially perfect time for a trip. As the leaves begin to turn shades of gold and orange, the whole place feels even more magical, making it an especially dreamy destination for a getaway.

The mountain town is best known for its outdoor adventures, but its downtown is what makes it feel like you've wandered into a storybook European village.

Visit the Plazl to find thrift stores and consignment boutiques, and shop for home goods, books and music, gifts, and more.

There are plenty of eateries, shops and art galleries around the Platzl, so you can easily turn a casual stroll into an entire afternoon of browsing.

Enjoy fresh produce, gourmet dining and elevated pub fare in town, and cap it all off with a glass of something cold and local at one of Kimberley's authentic local pubs.

Kimberley is surrounded by the Purcell Mountains and Canadian Rockies, with plenty of trails to explore when you're ready to venture beyond the shops.

Visitors can discover the many forests, lakes, and mountains to take in the fall foliage (and maybe even spot some wildlife). As Kimberley is home to one of the largest concentrations of Western and Alpine Larch trees in Canada, you can expect the fall season to be brimming with plenty of colour.

For those looking for a walk close to the downtown area, you can head a couple of blocks away from the Platzl and step into the Lois Creek Trail Network. Here, you can enjoy a 10-kilometre hike around the Tea Spot Loop to take in the fall foliage and Rocky Mountain views.

Just a short drive away from the downtown core, you can also visit Marysville Falls, an easy trail that's great for all ages and is also wheelchair and stroller accessible.

The route takes you on a 10-minute stroll down a wooden walkway and along Mark Creek, before reaching a viewpoint overlooking a 30-metre waterfall.

You can also take the Mary Anne Falls trail, a 2.3-kilometre out-and-back trail perfect for those looking for a bit more adventure.

The trail is short, yet steep, but the payoff is worth it once you reach the lookout of the waterfall. You can also splash around in the runoff below the falls.

Kimberley is located about 4 hours from Calgary, and is located within close proximity to multiple other charming mountain towns.

From Kimberley, it's about an hour and 20 minutes to Fernie, another charming small town with a historic downtown and plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventure.

It's also about an hour and 20 minutes from Kimberley to Radium Hot Springs, an idyllic mountain town home to the famous Radium Hot Springs pools, which are open year-round.

With its Bavarian charm, mountainous setting and forested surroundings, Kimberley is a beautiful place to soak up the fall season. Add in its European-inspired shops and scenery, and a visit here feels a bit like stepping into a miniature Germany — minus the expensive flight.

Tourism Kimberley

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Katherine Caspersz

    Contributing Writer

    Katherine Caspersz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media, covering travel, things to do and more. She has written for various news sites and magazines, including Yahoo Canada and The National Post, and worked as an editor for the Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail. She loves shopping, travel and all things spooky.

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