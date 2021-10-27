A Farm Near Toronto Is Turning Into A Glittering Village With Ice Sculptures & Snow Globes
The new event will whisk you away to the North Pole.
Put on your mittens, because this dazzling Christmas wonderland near Toronto is the only place you'll want to spend your holiday season.
Country Bright is a new experience from the people behind Pumpkins After Dark, and it's transforming the Historic Farm Property at Milton's Country Heritage Park into a glittering holiday village.
Opening on December 2, the experience will take you along glowing paths, past 15 illuminated buildings, ice sculptures, giant snow globes, tunnels, and more.
You can enjoy festive music as you stroll along the twinkling streets, and you can even indulge in treats like hot chocolate, apple cider, and BeaverTails.
Tickets are available online and must be purchased in advance. Take a trip to a holiday paradise this season by visiting this dazzling new attraction.
Country Bright
Price: $20 per adult
When: December 2, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore an illuminated historic village filled with ice sculptures, tunnels, and more.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.