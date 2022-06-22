NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

toronto beaches

10 Toronto Beaches That Are Safe To Swim In Today If You Want To Escape The Heat

Beat the heat with a quick dip!

Toronto Staff Writer
Centre Island Toronto.

Centre Island Toronto.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Toronto is getting hot and sticky, and in case you're looking for a cheap way to cool off while enjoying the sun, then here are ten beaches deemed safe to swim at by Toronto Public Health (TPH).

The city is on its second day of a heat event, according to Environment Canada. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of "low to mid-thirties." So, if you find yourself sweating more than usual, it may be time to dig through your wardrobe for that swimsuit. Oh, and your sunscreen.

TPH monitors water quality at supervised public Toronto beaches and deems whether they are fit to swim based on the "E. coli counts in beach water samples taken over the past 24 hours," according to their website.

The following beaches have been deemed safe to swim in by TPH as of June 22 at 12:03 p.m.:

  • Marie Curtis Park East Beach, The Foot of 42nd St., South of Lakeshore Blvd. W.
  • Sunnyside Beach, The Foot of Parkside Dr., South of Lakeshore Blvd.
  • Hanlan's Point Beach, Outer, West Side of the Toronto Island
  • Gibraltar Point Beach, Outer, South-West Tip of the Toronto Island
  • Centre Island Beach, Outer, South Side of the Toronto Island
  • Ward's Island Beach, Outer, South-East Side of the Toronto Island
  • Cherry Beach, The Foot of Cherry St., South Portlands Area.
  • Woodbine Beaches, The Foot of Woodbine Ave., West Beach Area.
  • Kew Balmy Beach, South of Queen St. E., Central & East Beach Area.
  • Bluffer's Beach Park, The Foot of Brimley Rd., Scarborough Bluffs Area.

While all the beaches are safe to swim in, according to TPH, Gibraltar Point Beach does have the lowest E. Coli count, so if you're looking for a great beach to dip your toes in, it wouldn't be a bad choice.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...