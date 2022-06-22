10 Toronto Beaches That Are Safe To Swim In Today If You Want To Escape The Heat
Beat the heat with a quick dip!
Toronto is getting hot and sticky, and in case you're looking for a cheap way to cool off while enjoying the sun, then here are ten beaches deemed safe to swim at by Toronto Public Health (TPH).
The city is on its second day of a heat event, according to Environment Canada. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of "low to mid-thirties." So, if you find yourself sweating more than usual, it may be time to dig through your wardrobe for that swimsuit. Oh, and your sunscreen.
TPH monitors water quality at supervised public Toronto beaches and deems whether they are fit to swim based on the "E. coli counts in beach water samples taken over the past 24 hours," according to their website.
The following beaches have been deemed safe to swim in by TPH as of June 22 at 12:03 p.m.:
- Marie Curtis Park East Beach, The Foot of 42nd St., South of Lakeshore Blvd. W.
- Sunnyside Beach, The Foot of Parkside Dr., South of Lakeshore Blvd.
- Hanlan's Point Beach, Outer, West Side of the Toronto Island
- Gibraltar Point Beach, Outer, South-West Tip of the Toronto Island
- Centre Island Beach, Outer, South Side of the Toronto Island
- Ward's Island Beach, Outer, South-East Side of the Toronto Island
- Cherry Beach, The Foot of Cherry St., South Portlands Area.
- Woodbine Beaches, The Foot of Woodbine Ave., West Beach Area.
- Kew Balmy Beach, South of Queen St. E., Central & East Beach Area.
- Bluffer's Beach Park, The Foot of Brimley Rd., Scarborough Bluffs Area.
While all the beaches are safe to swim in, according to TPH, Gibraltar Point Beach does have the lowest E. Coli count, so if you're looking for a great beach to dip your toes in, it wouldn't be a bad choice.