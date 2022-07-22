NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto condo market

5 Ritzy Condos In Toronto That Just Had Major Price Drops & Most Are Downtown (PHOTOS)

One dropped by over $90K.

Toronto Staff Writer
160 Baldwin St., Unit 201. Right: 21 Nelson St, Unit 302.

Strata.ca

If you had the displeasure of dipping into Toronto's condo market in 2020, you probably remember it as a pretty soul-crushing place to explore.

However, according to Strata, a Toronto-based real estate agency, the 6ix's real estate market is actually starting to chill out a bit, offering first-time home buyers a chance to view 416 condos differently.

In fact, there are currently five great condos in Toronto that have seen colossal price drops recently, with some dipping by over $90,000.

The most expensive condo, 766 King St. W., Unit 209, listed at $999,999, saw a considerable decrease, dropping off a total of $91,001 since February. The two-bedroom even features a gas line for summer barbecues.

766 King St W., Unit 209766 King St W., Unit 209Photo via Strata.ca

The second priciest unit is 50 Power St., Unit 1119, a $999,900 Corktown condo that dropped off $250,000. The home offers nearly 1,000 square feet of living space with 9-foot ceilings and an open concept design.

50 Power St, Unit 111950 Power St, Unit 1119Photo via Strata.ca

Next is 160 Baldwin St., Unit 201, a $795,000 Kensington Market spot that went down $54,000. A hipster's dream suite with a loft-style layout and a bedroom that overlooks the main living area.

160 Baldwin St, Unit 201160 Baldwin St, Unit 201Photo via Strata.ca

If you're a die-hard Queen West person, then 21 Nelson St., Unit 302, is your spot. The new $724,900 condo dropped off $50,000. The property comes complete with a private balcony and a stylish kitchen.

21 Nelson St, Unit 30221 Nelson St, Unit 302Photo via Strata.ca

88 Broadway Ave., Unit 206, located in Midtown, is the last and most affordable condo listing at $649,900 after dropping off $50,000.

88 Broadway Ave, Unit 20688 Broadway Ave, Unit 206Photo via Strata.ca

The modest one-bedroom plus-den offers 900 square feet of living space and granite countertops.

So, if you're looking to find a condo in Toronto and not spend so much money on an expensive home in Ontario, you might want to start looking at the few apartments listed here.

