5 Toronto Cheap Eats Spots That TikTokers Are Raving About & $15 Is All You Need (VIDEO)
Eating out doesn't always have to break the bank!
Toronto is known for its diverse and delicious food scene, but for those on a budget, it can be challenging to find affordable and tasty meals in the city. But we've got you covered!
We've compiled a list of the top five cheap eats spots in Toronto that have been creating a buzz on TikTok. These hidden gems offer mouth-watering dishes that won't put a dent in your wallet, all for under $15.
From juicy burgers to flavorful rice bowls, these Toronto restaurants and spots have something for everyone. So, if you're looking for the best cheap eats in the city, you've come to the right place!
Food court at Nations Experience
@thatswhatiatetoday
pizza and dim sum tho #food #canada🇨🇦 #torontofood #torontoeats #cheapeats #toronto
Price: $5 to $12
Cuisine: Asian and Canadian cuisine
Address: 1980 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nations Experience's food court in Toronto is a hidden gem for foodies on a budget. While found inside a grocery store, its massive list of meal options is too good to miss.
With prices starting at just $3 to $4 for dim sum orders and only $5 for their massive banh mi sandwiches, this place offers a diverse range of cuisines at affordable prices.
But the real draw of this food court is the variety. From pizza to mac and cheese, sushi to banh mi, there's something for everyone. And if you're in the mood for something more substantial, try their rice or noodle dishes with two additional items for only $10.99.
"Once you come here once, you can find yourself coming back all the time," Patrick Tomasso, a Toronto TikToker, said in a video where he makes his glowing recommendation.
Manpuku Modern Japanese Eatery
@livsllife
if u follow me and youll always know where to eat next 😌 menu + pricing near the end! #cheapeatstoronto #wheretoeatintoronto #ocadu #torontofoodies #chinatowntoronto #torontofoodspots #budgetfriendlymeals #downtowntoronto #japaneserestaurantstoronto #grangepark
Price: $5 to $15
Cuisine: Japanese cuisine
Address: 105 McCaul St, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Manpuku Modern Japanese Eatery is a must-visit Japanese restaurant located near OCAD, which offers delicious and budget-friendly meals.
You can enjoy a wide variety of dishes like the Hotate rice bowl topped with eggs and scallops for only $8.99 and Udon noodles topped with green onions, fish cake and egg for $5.49.
You can also try their appetizers like the assorted pickled vegetables for $4.99 or the pickled wasabi octopus for $4.25.
Banh Mi Nguyen Huong
@macyandwill
we love cheap eats in this economy #banhmi #toronto #torontofood #cheapeats #torontovietfood
Price: $4 to $10
Cuisine: Vietnamese sandwiches
Address: 322 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Banh Mi Nguyen Huong is a popular Vietnamese sandwich shop located in Chinatown.
They are known for their delicious and affordable sandwiches that range from $4 to $6, with various meat and vegetable fillings to choose from. In addition to sandwiches, they also offer shrimp cakes for $2.75 each and spring rolls for $2 each.
If you're in the mood for some tasty Vietnamese food, Banh Mi Nguyen Huong is definitely worth checking out.
Self Ramen Centre at H Mart
Price: $5
Cuisine: Korean, Asian
Address: 4885 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The self Ramen Centre at H Mart is a must-visit destination for instant noodle lovers in downtown Toronto.
With one of the city's best selections of instant ramen, the store has designated machines available to pour hot water into your noodles and a seating area to eat.
It's the perfect spot to grab a quick and delicious meal for ramen enthusiasts on the go.
Pennies
@floridagirlbri
The best eats of toronto! #torontolife #toronto #torontotiktok #minivlogs #foodies #foodtiktok #travelvlog #torontolife #torontofood #torontolifetiktok #foodies #torontogoingout #foodreview
Price: $5 to $10
Cuisine: American
Address: 127 Strachan Ave, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pennies is a great place to grab a meal without breaking the bank. The menu offers a wide selection of burgers, each priced at $5.69, as well as tasty tacos for $6 each.
To top it off, they have beer for only $2. So, if you're looking for a cheap comfort meal with great flavour, Pennies is the place to be.