Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

An Ontario Child Sent Police An Apology Letter After Calling 911 & 'Lying' To Them (PHOTO)

The kid even drew a picture for them, too.

An Ontario Child Sent Police An Apology Letter After Calling 911 & 'Lying' To Them (PHOTO)
Barrie Police Service | Facebook

One young kid in Ontario sent police a letter apologizing for not using 911 for the right reasons.

In a tweet posted on December 17, Barrie Police shared that they got a letter of apology from a young kid who recently called 911. According to police officials, the child called the authorities asking to be rescued even though everything was okay.

An officer took the time to explain to the young child when and when not to call the emergency number.

The apology letter actually contained two separate pages, one of the written expression of regret, and the other a hand-drawn picture done up in orange marker.

There also appears to be a handwritten note from the child's parents at the top of the drawing, that mentioned that the officer on the phone was "very nice".

Narcity reached out to the Barrie Police Service for more information about the note and phone call but did not immediately hear back before this article was published.

According to police officials, Barrie residents should only be calling 911 when you or someone else is sick or gets seriously injured, when you see someone get assaulted, when you witness a car accident and someone is injured, when you see a crime in progress, when you see somebody is in danger (like when you hear gunshots or screams), and when you see or know of a serious crime that happened.

It's not a 911 call if you have questions for the police, if you're reporting a crime with no suspect (like for cybercrime or fraud), if you're calling in for a non-emergency like missing property, or if you're informing police of suspicious activity.

Barrie Police also remind that emergencies can't be reported via social media or email, too.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Police Are Looking For The 'Head-To-Toe' Bandit Who Robbed 2 Convenience Stores In Ontario

Police say the thief robbed both stores just 13 min apart.

BarriePolice | Twitter, Barrie Police Service | Facebook

Barrie police are looking for someone in Ontario who was almost completely covered from head-to-toe when they robbed two different convenience stores just 13 minutes apart.

In posts made across their Facebook and Twitter pages on December 6, officers with the Barrie Police Service asked their followers and the general public for help figuring out who this "Head-to-Toe" bandit is.

Keep Reading Show less

A Dog Was 'Forcibly' Stolen From A Barrie Home & Police Are Looking For 3 Suspects

A neighbour tried to help but was dragged by the car bolting from the scene.

BarriePolice | Twitter

Barrie Police are looking for a dog that was stolen from its home on November 23.

On Tuesday morning at 5:09 a.m., Barrie Police report that they responded to a break and enter call on Orwell Crescent, where Frazer the dog was "forcibly taken" from its home.

Keep Reading Show less