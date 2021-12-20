An Ontario Child Sent Police An Apology Letter After Calling 911 & 'Lying' To Them (PHOTO)
The kid even drew a picture for them, too.
One young kid in Ontario sent police a letter apologizing for not using 911 for the right reasons.
In a tweet posted on December 17, Barrie Police shared that they got a letter of apology from a young kid who recently called 911. According to police officials, the child called the authorities asking to be rescued even though everything was okay.
#BarriePolice recently received a letter of apology from a young child who called 911 looking to be rescued when everything was ok. A #BarriePolice officer took a few moments to explain when to call 911 & when not to & was assured that this misunderstanding would not happen againpic.twitter.com/I1ulYsESjb— Barrie Police (@Barrie Police) 1639767453
An officer took the time to explain to the young child when and when not to call the emergency number.
The apology letter actually contained two separate pages, one of the written expression of regret, and the other a hand-drawn picture done up in orange marker.
There also appears to be a handwritten note from the child's parents at the top of the drawing, that mentioned that the officer on the phone was "very nice".
Narcity reached out to the Barrie Police Service for more information about the note and phone call but did not immediately hear back before this article was published.
According to police officials, Barrie residents should only be calling 911 when you or someone else is sick or gets seriously injured, when you see someone get assaulted, when you witness a car accident and someone is injured, when you see a crime in progress, when you see somebody is in danger (like when you hear gunshots or screams), and when you see or know of a serious crime that happened.
It's not a 911 call if you have questions for the police, if you're reporting a crime with no suspect (like for cybercrime or fraud), if you're calling in for a non-emergency like missing property, or if you're informing police of suspicious activity.
Barrie Police also remind that emergencies can't be reported via social media or email, too.
