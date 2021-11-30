An Ontario Home Was Spray-Painted With 'Homophobic Graffiti' & 2 Cars Were Destroyed
Police are investigating the hate crime.
A home in Bradford, Ontario, was vandalized with homophobic graffiti, and two vehicles were damaged in the hate-related incident.
Police say they are now investigating after damage was reported on a front door and two cars in the area of Walker Avenue and Morris Road on November 28, according to a press release.
When police arrived at the scene, they "learned that two vehicles in the driveway and the front door had been spray-painted with homophobic graffiti" and that "the windows and tires of the vehicles were also damaged."
South Simcoe Police are investigating the "hate-related vandalism" and confirmed in their release that they take "all reported hate-motivated crime very seriously" and that they will "not tolerate hate."
Police are asking for any witnesses or people who may have dash camera footage to come forward, and anyone "who can assist police with this investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Kai Johnson at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, extension #1040, kai.johnson@southsimcoepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.