NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario lottery winner

An Ontario Lottery Winner Is Using The Fortune To Get A Tattoo Honouring His Cancer Journey

"It took a few minutes for her to figure it out."

Toronto Staff Writer
Lottery winner Carlos Silva

Lottery winner Carlos Silva

OLG

An Ontario lottery winner isn't taking his newfound fortune for granted after overcoming a difficult hurdle.

According to OLG, Mississauga resident Carlos Silva won a life-changing $100,000 after scoring the top prize in Instant Triple Play.

A monumental moment, that was nearly four decades in the making.

The 56-year-old retired skilled trade worker revealed to OLG that he'd been playing the lotto regularly since he was 18—a total of 38 years in the game.

"I play Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max, and I will sometimes pick up an Instant ticket or two," he shared while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I was at home when I played my ticket and was shocked when I discovered the big win!"

The devoted father wasted no time telling his family the good news. "My wife thought I was joking," he gushed. "It took a few minutes for her to figure it out and then we sent a photo to our daughter."

And when asked what he plans to do with his winnings, Silva's answer was genuinely heartwarming. "I'd also like to commemorate this win by getting a tattoo which will honour my cancer journey. I've been cancer free for two years."

Thankfully for Carlos, plenty of fantastic tattoo shops are located throughout the Greater Toronto Area. So, he'll be in good hands when he decides to get his ink.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...