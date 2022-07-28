An Ontario Lottery Winner Is Using The Fortune To Get A Tattoo Honouring His Cancer Journey
An Ontario lottery winner isn't taking his newfound fortune for granted after overcoming a difficult hurdle.
According to OLG, Mississauga resident Carlos Silva won a life-changing $100,000 after scoring the top prize in Instant Triple Play.
A monumental moment, that was nearly four decades in the making.
The 56-year-old retired skilled trade worker revealed to OLG that he'd been playing the lotto regularly since he was 18—a total of 38 years in the game.
"I play Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max, and I will sometimes pick up an Instant ticket or two," he shared while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I was at home when I played my ticket and was shocked when I discovered the big win!"
The devoted father wasted no time telling his family the good news. "My wife thought I was joking," he gushed. "It took a few minutes for her to figure it out and then we sent a photo to our daughter."
And when asked what he plans to do with his winnings, Silva's answer was genuinely heartwarming. "I'd also like to commemorate this win by getting a tattoo which will honour my cancer journey. I've been cancer free for two years."
Thankfully for Carlos, plenty of fantastic tattoo shops are located throughout the Greater Toronto Area. So, he'll be in good hands when he decides to get his ink.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.