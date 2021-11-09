Trending Tags

Cirque Du Soleil Is Returning To Toronto With A Steampunk Show & Here's How To Get Tickets

It's the first Toronto show since 2019.

Cirque Du Soleil Is Returning To Toronto With A Steampunk Show & Here's How To Get Tickets
Cirque du Soleil | Handout

Something spectacular is coming to Toronto this spring. Cirque du Soleil is returning to the city for the first time since 2019, and you can see its most critically-acclaimed touring performance, KURIOS — Cabinet of Curiosities.

The show is opening on April 14, 2022, beneath the iconic Big Top, which will be set up at Ontario Place.

Cirque du Soleil | Handout

Set in an alternate past, the steampunk-inspired performance will transport you to a mechanical lab, where an inventor discovers a secret "world of wonders".

You can expect to see incredible acrobatics mixed with humour, imagination and more.

Tickets are currently available to members of the Cirque Club, which is free to join, and will be available to the public as of December 3, so keep an eye on the website.

KURIOS — Cabinet of Curiosities

Cirque du Soleil | Handout

Price: $70 + per ticket

When: April 14 to May 23, 2022

Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Cirque du Soleil is returning to the city for the first time since 2019, and you can see a spectacular performance.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

