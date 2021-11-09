Cirque Du Soleil Is Returning To Toronto With A Steampunk Show & Here's How To Get Tickets
It's the first Toronto show since 2019.
Something spectacular is coming to Toronto this spring. Cirque du Soleil is returning to the city for the first time since 2019, and you can see its most critically-acclaimed touring performance, KURIOS — Cabinet of Curiosities.
The show is opening on April 14, 2022, beneath the iconic Big Top, which will be set up at Ontario Place.
Set in an alternate past, the steampunk-inspired performance will transport you to a mechanical lab, where an inventor discovers a secret "world of wonders".
You can expect to see incredible acrobatics mixed with humour, imagination and more.
Tickets are currently available to members of the Cirque Club, which is free to join, and will be available to the public as of December 3, so keep an eye on the website.
KURIOS — Cabinet of Curiosities
Price: $70 + per ticket
When: April 14 to May 23, 2022
Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
