4 Dogs Were Left Inside Of Cars During 'Very Hot' Weather In Ontario In The Last Few Days
"If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet."
There were four dogs left inside sweltering hot cars in Wasaga Beach over the course of the last few days.
In a news release issued on August 16, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)'s Huronia West Detachment shared that they received concerned calls from citizens who had seen some animals left behind in cars from August 12 to August 15.
Officers were called down on three different occasions during that period of time in Wasaga Beach, where they saw a total of four dogs inside cars during some "very hot temperatures", according to police.
OPP took the opportunity to remind pet owners of the potential damages the heat can have on their furry friends when they're kept inside their cars.
"When animals are left inside, their breath also adds humidity to the vehicle, which increases their core temperature and leaves them unable to cool down by panting alone," the release reads.
"Studies show that in temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius (30 C), after 20 minutes the interior of a car can reach 46 C."
According to police, this kind of temperature can cause your pets' cells to start to break down. Yikes.
"This is extremely hot and can have devastating effects on your pet," the release reads.
OPP also detailed some of the penalties the Criminal Code has for those convicted for mistreating animals.
Under the code, those who are found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering, or for injuring or endangering an animal could have up to five years in jail. Meanwhile, neglecting an animal comes with a jail term of up to two years.
"Your pet will be more comfortable if left at home. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet," said OPP.
Narcity reached out to the Huronia West OPP for additional comment but didn't hear back before this article was published.
