'Heartland' & 'American Gods' Canadian Actor Robert Cormier Dies At 33
"An athlete, an actor, and a great brother."
Canadian actor Robert Cormier, known for playing Finn Cotter on the long-running drama Heartland, has died at 33 years old.
According to his obituary, Cormier died on September 23, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Lisa, his sisters Brittany (Derek), Krystal, Stephanie, and his grandmother Joanne.
Cormier's credits include Slasher and American Gods, which he appeared in back in 2019 and 2021.
IMDb states the actor was born June 14, 1989, in Toronto, Ontario. He first graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in Fire and Engineering Extension Services. Later, he also graduated from film school in 2014.
He left York University in Toronto a year after abandoning a World Economics degree to follow his dreams of becoming an actor.
"He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father," his obituary reads. "Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him."
Additionally, he was described as "an athlete, an actor, and a great brother."
Tributes have begun pouring in for Cormier on social media, including one from Heartlands Twitter.
\u201cWe are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time.\u201d— Heartland (@Heartland) 1664239460
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time," it reads.
One of Cormier's last Instagram posts appeared to show him working on scripts for the show. He captioned it: "Gettin at it."
Ridley's Funeral Home will host a visitation for his friends and family on Saturday, October 1, between 3 p.m.to 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., while the service will be on October 2, at 11 a.m.