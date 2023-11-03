I Compared 5 Pizza Slices From Popular Chains In The GTA & The Winner Is An Unexpected Pick
Who doesn't love a good piece of pie?
Pizza in Toronto is as ubiquitous as bagels in Montreal, and with so many options out there, it can be hard to know where to go when you're craving a slice during your work break or after a night of drinking.
While there are of course many delicious independent pie-makers in the city, sometimes the comfort of a familiar fast-food chain is more of what you're looking for.
So, with that in mind, I set out to taste-test some cheese slices from the pizza chains around my parent's home in the GTA and around my apartment in the West End of Toronto.
I grabbed takeout from Pizzaiolo, Pizza Pizza, Gino's Pizza, Pizza Nova and Little Caesar's for this test and took a few bites of the slices while they were hot and fresh, and then tried them again the next morning cold from the fridge, because sometimes that's how I like my pizza.
I'll be giving them a rating out of 5 in terms of how much I enjoyed each slice, but to be honest, the saying about pizza is true: even bad pizza is still pizza, so if I was hungry and in the vicinity of any of these places, I'd absolutely grab a bite at any of them!
Pizza Nova
Cheese pizza from Pizza Nova that cost $5.10
I'm not very familiar with Pizza Nova, so I was excited to give this slice a try but it turned out to be my least favourite of them all.
The bottom had a slight char, which I usually enjoy, but I found the slice overall to be lacking in flavour, so the char sort of took over the taste instead of complementing what should be the sweetness of the marina and the richness of the cheese.
I also felt like it had somewhat of a sour taste, which I couldn't quite figure out, but it was present when I tried it both hot and cold, so I'm not sure what that's about!
Rating: 1/5
Price: $5.10
Pizza Pizza
Cheese pizza from Pizza Pizza that cost $3.94.
My parents usually order a pizza from Pizza Pizza every Saturday, so while this pie is certainly familiar to me, it's overall quite... blah?
There's a pretty good crunch in the dough and there's a nice amount of sauce, but it kind of feels like this pizza has been ironed flat and had the life sucked out of it. As well, there's no colour or taste in the crust, so it's not enjoyable to munch on and would definitely need a dipping sauce to make it worth eating.
In terms of eating it cold the next day, this slice is almost inedible and didn't fare any better after I microwaved it. You either eat this slice hot from the store or throw it out.
That being said, this is the cheapest slice on the list, so if cost is a factor, this is the one you might want to grab — just eat it quickly!
Rating: 1.5/5
Price: $3.94
Little Caesars
Cheese pizza from Little Caesars Lunch Combo for $9.73.
I enjoyed this pizza from Little Caesar's, but the experience of getting my meal irked me.
Instead of selling single slices, the chain sells a lunch combo which is four deep-dish square slices and a bottled drink, so it kind of feels like you're getting roped into buying more than perhaps you were intending to.
When I was paying, the point of sale terminal made me leave a tip, starting at 15% — it didn't give me the option to not tip, which I found annoying as whether or not you give a gratuity at a fast food establishment should be at the buyer's discretion, in my opinion.
That being said, this pizza is pretty good, but it is different than the typical slice you get. It is much, much thicker and breadlike, which isn't necessarily for everyone. It kind of feels like the pizza you get during a lunch special at elementary school in that it gets the job done and no one's going to complain, but it's not the best slice you can grab.
Rating: 3.5/5
Price: $9.73 (with 15% tip)
Pizzaiolo
Cheese pizza from Pizzaiolo for $5.99.
Pizzaiolo certainly seems like the fanciest of all the places on this list and they make a damn good cheese slice.
This is the most aesthetically pleasing pizza out of all the ones I tried in that it has great variation in colour and a crunchy-looking crust, but of course, we're not here for looks.
My first bite had a good amount of crunch and a pleasant sauce-to-cheese ratio, making for a pretty perfect combination in my mouth.
I really enjoyed the flavour of the sauce and the slight char of the dough, but I'd say the cheese is a teeny tiny bit of a letdown given that it's supposed to be the star of this pie as it tastes somewhat plastic-y.
I've had other pies from Pizzaiolo and never noticed this issue, likely because I get it with pepperoni and other strong flavours, but for a cheese slice its a detractor.
Rating: 4/5
Price: $5.99
Ginos
Cheese pizza from Ginos for $4.00.
And in first place, we have a slice from a chain that I was surprised to find some people haven't heard of: Gino's Pizza.
There was a Gino's down the street from my elementary school, so it's a pizza I had a lot when I was younger, and as an adult, I'm super impressed with it.
This slice has so much more flavour than anything else I tried; the sauce was rich, herby and deliciously garlicky, the cheese was plentiful and had just the right amount of greasiness, and the dough was crispy but had a nice chewy crust.
After my first bite, I said "yum" out loud to myself while alone in my car — that's how good this slice is.
This was also the most delicious slice to eat cold which I appreciate because if you pick up a slice when you're drunk on a Friday night, you're going to want to eat your leftovers on Saturday morning, so it's a win-win in my books.
It's also the second cheapest of the slices I tried, so you're also getting a pretty good deal!
Rating: 5/5
Price: $4
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.