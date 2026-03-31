I tried working from these 5 Toronto cafes and only 3 passed the test
Which spots are worth the hype?
From cozy neighbourhood coffee shops to downtown hubs built for coworking, Toronto is home to hundreds of cafes.
And, as a freelancer, I know the value of both delicious coffee and a cafe that will allow you to spend hours in there typing on your laptop.
But there's more to a good work cafe than caffeine. The best coffee shops to work and study from have a strong WiFi connection, plenty of power outlets, comfortable seating, and just the right amount of background noise.
So, in an effort to find a spot that offered all this and more, I've spent the past few weeks cafe-hopping across downtown Toronto and beyond — and drinking my body weight in coffee in the process.
Cafe Foret
Cafe Foret is a newer addition to Toronto's coffee scene, first opening its doors in December 2025. The space is bright and welcoming, covered in creeping indoor plants and finished with a Scandinavian-style interior.
The menu, meanwhile, was right up my street — matcha, hojicha, pistachio and chocolate croissants… need I say more?
I was more than happy to perch myself by a window overlooking Dundas, with a chocolate chip cookie beside my laptop.
But how does Cafe Foret hold up as a workspace?
There are tons of seating and, despite crowds of people, I had no trouble finding a spot with an outlet. So far, so good.
However, Cafe Foret has a strict two-hour stay limit. Signs on several of the tables make this clear, and the individual WiFi code each customer gets with their receipt only allows access for this window.
Personally, I need more time to really get into a flow. That said, two hours is probably when I should be ordering another drink anyway.
I did find the WiFi to be a little bit slow, however.
Verdict: A beautiful space, but better for short work sessions than full productivity days. This one's not for me.
Greenwood Cafe
Greenwood Cafe looks pretty unassuming at first, but it happens to be one of my favourite places to work from.
It's small — so you might struggle to grab a table on a busy weekend — and it doesn't have the same polished aesthetic as some trendier spots. But what it lacks in style, it makes up for in substance.
The WiFi is strong — and the password is proudly displayed — and the staff are always friendly (it's also where I tried my first butter tart, so it gets extra points from me).
There's a solid selection of drinks, plus a fridge stocked with interesting sodas and a rotating lineup of baked goods.
I've spent hours in Greenwood Cafe without ever feeling rushed — and noticed plenty of others doing the same.
Located on Queen Street East, it's just far enough from downtown to avoid the chaos of other cafes I've worked from, and has a real community feel.
Verdict: Cozy, reliable, and ideal for long, focused work sessions. I plan to remain a regular.
Bevy
For a cafe with a cooler, minimalist vibe, Bevy is a great option.
There's tons of space, strong WiFi and (when I visited at least) almost everyone had a laptop out — which always makes me feel a bit less like a nuisance.
The drinks menu is simple, but well-executed: think americanos, flat whites, and cappuccinos. You won't find trendier drinks like hojicha or strawberry matcha here, though they do offer an ube latte made with purple sweet potato.
I really enjoyed the design of this space, and it's dog-friendly too, which is always a plus.
But I found the outlets to be sparing and it was a little bit cold in there — so it's not quite my favourite. It was very quiet, though, so if you struggle to work in noisy environments, Bevy is a great option.
They also have a location inside The Combine, a community coworking space on Wellington Street, which I've heard is great for remote workers.
Verdict: Great for quiet focus, but come prepared (and fully charged). I plan to give Bevy another go.
Humble Donkey
In the thick of downtown Toronto, between Union and St. Andrew subway stations, is Humble Donkey, a cafe and restaurant that inhabits the lobby of The Union Hotel.
At first glance, this spot is a remote worker's dream. It has individual booths with doors that serve as secluded workstations — perfect if you're going to be hopping on and off meetings.
There's also a large communal table, full of people typing away on laptops, with power outlets galore.
Humble Donkey's decor is probably my favourite of all the cafes I visited. The herringbone flooring, colourful furniture, and quirky "on air" signs give it a retro-meets-modern feel.
That said, it sometimes feels like style over function.
I worked at the communal table, where the low-backed chairs did nothing for my posture, and I found the WiFi to be quite slow.
Oh, and one tip: don't lose your receipt — it has the WiFi password on it.
I made the mistake of declining to take mine from the cashier, only to go crawling back to the counter moments later when I realized my mistake.
Verdict: Aesthetically pleasing, but not the most practical. This one wasn't worth the commute for me.
Black Lab
@chrispoletek
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Okay, this one's a bit unconventional — Black Lab is technically a brewery, not a cafe — but it's surprisingly great for getting work done.
It's usually quiet, with lots of space, plenty of outlets, and strong WiFi.
Plus, the staff are welcoming, and don't mind you typing away for a couple of hours at a time.
And while working from a brewery might sound distracting, there are plenty of non-alcoholic options if you're keeping things productive. (Though it’s nice to have the option to reward yourself after a few hours of hard graft.)
Black Lab doesn't serve food, but you can order from nearby spots and eat in if you need something to fuel your work or study sesh.
It's also, as the name suggests, extremely dog-friendly — which is always a bonus in my eyes.
The only downside? It can get a little cold in there, so dress accordingly.
Verdict: Surprisingly ideal for a productive work session — I'll be back to Black Lab.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.