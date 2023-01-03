Ice Condos Had A Shooting In One Of Its Elevators & Police Are Investigating (VIDEO)
A TikToker shared a video of the damage.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating a shooting in an elevator at ICE Condominium, and people are roasting the building yet again.
A Tiktoker shared a video of the building's damaged elevator on TikTok on January 2 with the caption, "So glad we live in this hellhole!!"
@combatpancakes
So glad we live in this hellhole!! #icecondos #elevator #toronto #newyear #gunshot #bullethole #airbnb #fyp #foryoupage #foryou
The video shows an elevator mirror shattered with a bullet hole and pans downs down to the elevator floor to reveal a gold bullet casing.
The text on the video's screen reads, "Good ol' ICE Condos Toronto Happy New Year us!"
The downtown Toronto building has previously been linked to shootings, blood-covered elevators, and poor living conditions, and it's not the first time a resident of the building has made a TikTok voicing their concerns.
TPS told Narcity that the elevator shooting was reported on January 1 at 11:46 a.m. "sometime after the shooting occurred."
Police said no injuries were reported and there are no suspects at this time.
Several commenters on the TikTok video said that it looks as if the gun was fired from inside the elevator.
"If the casing is inside, that means it was shot from the inside out 😂 was someone playing with the safety off again."
The TikToker clarified they had walked in on the scene and had not fired the bullet themselves.
"We walked into the elevator and found this, we didn't fire it. Police were called and are investigating," the poster wrote in the video comments.
"I've been waiting for Ice Condo drama this year. It hasn't disappointed," commented another TikTok user.
While another commenter highlighted that they have to "talk clients out" of viewing units in the building.
"I am a realtor and literally have to talk clients out of seeing units there as the views are killer."
Another user commented that it might be time for the poster to "move out."
Narcity reached out to ICE Condominium and the TikToker for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.