NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
kiefer sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland's 'Rabbit Hole' Show Has Been Spotted Filming In Toronto & Here's Where

Have you spotted the famous actor?

Toronto Staff Writer
Kiefer Sutherland. Right: CN Tower.

Kiefer Sutherland. Right: CN Tower.

Imagecollect | Dreamstime, Gabrield | Dreamstime

Kiefer Sutherland has been spotted all over Toronto filming his new series, the Rabbit Hole, and you may be able to recognize an iconic location or two.

Sutherland is set to star in the CBS Studios eight-part spy series according to Deadline, which will follow Sutherland as James Weir, a spy operative fighting for the "preservation of democracy" in a world filled with "misinformation" and "behavioral manipulation."

Along with starring in the spy drama, the 55-year-old actor will also be one of the show's executive producers, so he'll have his hands in multiple pots during production.

Earlier this month, Sutherland was spotted looking dapper and sly in a black suit while filming in Toronto, according to a tweet posted on May 17.

The actor was also spotted on set for his show at the Shangri-La, according to a tweet from Toronto Filming posted on May 18.

It seems like Rabbit Hole may be doing a bit of hotel hopping in the series because Sutherland's co-star Rob Yang, who is set to play Edward Homm according to IMDb, was photographed on set at the Royal York in Toronto, according to a tweet from Toronto Filming posted on May 18.

Yang was seen dressed formally in a shirt, tie, and brown trenchcoat, standing in front of the hotel's lobby in front of the street.

In a follow-up tweet, Toronto Filming revealed that Sutherland was also reportedly on set driving the car, which was captured in earlier photos, according to a video of the actor pulling up to the hotel and stopping in front of Yang.

Production for the show was also recently seen filming near Yonge-Dundas Square on Victoria Street, according to a tweet posted on May 22.

Photos from the set hint that the series may be based in New York or at least partially take place in the city with an NYPD cop car, a USA Today sign, a makeshift New York police department, and more NYC easter eggs spotted on set.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...