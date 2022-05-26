Kiefer Sutherland's 'Rabbit Hole' Show Has Been Spotted Filming In Toronto & Here's Where
Have you spotted the famous actor?
Kiefer Sutherland has been spotted all over Toronto filming his new series, the Rabbit Hole, and you may be able to recognize an iconic location or two.
Sutherland is set to star in the CBS Studios eight-part spy series according to Deadline, which will follow Sutherland as James Weir, a spy operative fighting for the "preservation of democracy" in a world filled with "misinformation" and "behavioral manipulation."
Along with starring in the spy drama, the 55-year-old actor will also be one of the show's executive producers, so he'll have his hands in multiple pots during production.
Earlier this month, Sutherland was spotted looking dapper and sly in a black suit while filming in Toronto, according to a tweet posted on May 17.
Kiefer Sutherland on set of his new spy TV series Rabbit Hole for CBS Studios. @TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON pic.twitter.com/apPS8ZU9Vr
— Sean O'Neill (@seansmovies) May 17, 2022
The actor was also spotted on set for his show at the Shangri-La, according to a tweet from Toronto Filming posted on May 18.
Filming Update!
As previously reported, #WhiteRabbit and Mr @RealKiefer are at the Shangri La today 🐇🎥🎬 https://t.co/Y0ewTJdWx5
— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 19, 2022
It seems like Rabbit Hole may be doing a bit of hotel hopping in the series because Sutherland's co-star Rob Yang, who is set to play Edward Homm according to IMDb, was photographed on set at the Royal York in Toronto, according to a tweet from Toronto Filming posted on May 18.
Filming Update!#RabbitHole at the Royal York Monday 🐇🎥🎬 pic.twitter.com/NzpYStttgb
— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 19, 2022
Yang was seen dressed formally in a shirt, tie, and brown trenchcoat, standing in front of the hotel's lobby in front of the street.
Filming Update!
For those like myself, you may not have figured out Kiefer was driving in this scene. #RabbitHole 🐇🎥🎬 https://t.co/3vNBaqNqQo
— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 19, 2022
In a follow-up tweet, Toronto Filming revealed that Sutherland was also reportedly on set driving the car, which was captured in earlier photos, according to a video of the actor pulling up to the hotel and stopping in front of Yang.
Production for the show was also recently seen filming near Yonge-Dundas Square on Victoria Street, according to a tweet posted on May 22.
Filming Update!#RabbitHole is giving us NY vibes at Dundas Square 🐇🎥🎬 https://t.co/wXKOUT72ob
— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 23, 2022
Photos from the set hint that the series may be based in New York or at least partially take place in the city with an NYPD cop car, a USA Today sign, a makeshift New York police department, and more NYC easter eggs spotted on set.