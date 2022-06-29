Ontario Has A Deadly Rabbit Virus For The First Time Ever & This Is What It Does To Bunnies
Not the bunnies!
A new virus was just found in Ontario for the first time, and it can kill rabbits if they are exposed to it.
Earlier this June, two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHD) were found in a couple of pet rabbits in Lambton County. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) confirmed to Narcity that it's the first time ever that this virus, formally known as RHDV-2, has been diagnosed in the province. At the moment, they are unsure of where the infection even came from.
Both of the bunnies were put under quarantine, and after an investigation, the CFIA found that "no high risk contacts have been identified that could result in [the] spread of the disease from this premise."
So, what is this virus, and what will it do to the bunnies?
This disease is highly contagious in both wild and domestic rabbits, but pet owners can let out a slight sigh of relief in knowing that it's not a concern for any other household pets.
Rabbits can get sick with this virus within one to five days, and can even die shortly after they get ill.
"Death may also occur suddenly without signs," the CFIA fact sheet about the virus reads.
According to the CFIA, it can be spread between rabbits through direct contact with runny nose and eyes, infected saliva, blood, pee, feces and infected fur. It can even get transferred through our hands and clothes if we've been in contact with an infected rabbit (though no need to worry, RHD is not known to get humans sick).
The most common symptoms to look out for include fever, blood spots in the eyes, groaning, loss of appetite, shortness of breath, frothy and bloody discharge from the nose, and depression.
Anyone who owns a pet rabbit can best protest these furry friends by looking through the CFIA's biosecurity recommendations, which include monitoring their symptoms at least once a day and regularly cleaning and disinfecting equipment.
