Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & Could Eat Into Your Week's Savings
You'll probably want to fill up today.
If fuelling up right before the weekend is routine for you, Ontario's latest gas price predictions — also the last day of the month of September — could have you breaking the habit.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pumps will rise by another three cents tomorrow, bringing totals up to 156.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor and Niagara.
If predictions hold, the spike will follow Thursday's 5 cents rise, which put gas prices at the highest they've been since last weekend and even farther away from the blissful 145.9 cents per litre at the beginning of this month.
Only a few spots are predicted to dodge the hike outright.
Peterborough and Cornwall, often the province's cheaper places to fill up, are not expected to be affected by the leap, leaving them to offer motorists 150.6 and 152.6 cents per litre, respectively.
Meanwhile, Thunder Bay and Sudbury, the two spots that usually offer Ontario's highest pump prices, are slated to record no change, leaving residents to pay an eye-popping 184.9 and 157.6, respectively.
Other notable exceptions include Barrie, 155.9, and London, 155.9, which typically offer gas prices that are one or two cents below what the Greater Toronto Area does.
Just to wrap up the month of September, the gas prices in Ontario have averaged at about 155.7 per litre. Toronto's average price for a litre has been 154.7 in the last 30 days — hitting a high of 156 and dropping to as low as 142.6.
The national average for the month of September, as per the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), was 157.7 per litre.
If you're looking to save more on gas but don't know where to start, these simple tricks could be a good entry point.
CAA suggests turning off your car whenever you're waiting longer than expected at a stoplight and avoiding any "jackrabbit" starts and hard brakes. Instead, gradually accelerate and slow down as you drive.
All prices are in Canadian dollars.