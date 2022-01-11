Trending Tags

ontario reopening

Ontario Man Charged After Allegedly Threatening Maskless Shoppers With A Baseball Bat

It all started at a local grocery store.

Toronto Staff Writer
Saugeen Shores Police Services | Twitter

An Ontario man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening two people with a bat for being maskless in a grocery store last week.

According to Saugeen Shores Police, the incident occurred on January 6th, at around 8:00 p.m., when the suspect allegedly threatened the victims and damaged a Port Elgin business.

"A male and female were confronted by another customer over not wearing masks. The dispute escalated leading to the male customer threatening to cause bodily harm to the other male," an excerpt from the police report reads.

"A bystander witnessed the interaction and attempted to intervene, resulting in the male threatening this customer," it adds.

The altercation came to a dramatic end in the store's parking lot, with the accused dangerously brandishing a baseball bat towards the pair.

The man reportedly then struck the taillight of the victim's vehicle, causing damage.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect, whose name has yet to be released, arresting him a short time later.

The 56-year-old Port Elgin resident faces the following charges:

  • "Mischief under $5000
  • Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm x3
  • Possession of a weapon dangerous purpose"

Ontario's mandatory mask mandate requires all residents to wear a face covering while visiting indoor public settings.

Last week, the province announced it would be returning to Step 2 of its reopening plan, a move that has limited retail capacity while shutting down indoor dining at restaurants, schools, and gyms.

The government reinstalled stricter COVID-19 restrictions in the hopes of curbing rapidly-spreading Omicron cases.

