Ontario Road Test Centres Are Temporarily Popping Up At A Few GO Stations
There are four new spots where you can now take your test. 🚘
We've all practiced our driving skills in a parking lot before, so why not take your road test at one? The list of Ontario's temporary road test centres expanded once again and this time, they're setting up shop at your local GO station.
Metrolinx announced that they're temporarily repurposing four GO stations' parking lots and using them as road test centres for aspiring drivers to see if they have what it takes to safely hit the road.
Burlington GO, East Gwillimbury GO, Mount Joy GO and Oshawa GO will be among the new temporary road tests centres for Ontarians to sign up at.
These GO stations won't be conducting road tests for long, so if one of the participating stations is close to you, book a slot ASAP to get your date sorted.
Anyone signing up for their driving test will have to wear a mask during their road test and inside of the testing centre, as well as complete a COVID-19 health screening.
As of October 13, the Ontario government announced that they will be hiring an extra 251 temporary driver examiners to help with the backlogs.
