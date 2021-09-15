Trending Tags

Ontario Storm Created So Much Chaotic Weather Last Night & The Photos Are Unreal

Some of the hail was the size of a ping pong ball.

Ontario Storm Created So Much Chaotic Weather Last Night & The Photos Are Unreal
The Weather Network | Rumble, Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

An Ontario storm swept through parts of the province on Tuesday night causing a barrage of intense weather conditions.

According to The Weather Network, the storm brought an unpleasant environment of heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, frequent lightning and ping-pong-sized hail to various regions with some residents snapping shots of reported funnel clouds.

The weather was reportedly the result of instability created by a warm front and a low-pressure system pushing through the Great Lakes.

No tornadoes have been confirmed. However, warnings did spread across the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

The barrage of severe weather didn't reach the GTA until the overnight hours with lightning spotted striking the CN tower.

Of course, nothing was quite as jaw-dropping as the massive chunks of hail that fell from the sky.

You definitely wouldn't want to be caught outside when these ice rocks came raining down.

Thankfully, conditions are supposed to approve immensely this week giving residents the chance to enjoy the last days of summer.

Toronto will be full of sunshine with temperatures feeling like 33 C by Friday.

