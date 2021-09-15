Ontario Storm Created So Much Chaotic Weather Last Night & The Photos Are Unreal
Some of the hail was the size of a ping pong ball.
An Ontario storm swept through parts of the province on Tuesday night causing a barrage of intense weather conditions.
According to The Weather Network, the storm brought an unpleasant environment of heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, frequent lightning and ping-pong-sized hail to various regions with some residents snapping shots of reported funnel clouds.
The weather was reportedly the result of instability created by a warm front and a low-pressure system pushing through the Great Lakes.
Walkerton looking North toward Cargill #onstorm https://t.co/yX8Qr5f5mW— Justus Hickey 🇨🇦 (@Justus Hickey 🇨🇦) 1631659160.0
No tornadoes have been confirmed. However, warnings did spread across the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay on Tuesday afternoon.
Crazy clouds by Walkerton. #ONStorm https://t.co/UqNOKxZd7H— Sherry Cameron (@Sherry Cameron) 1631663930.0
The barrage of severe weather didn't reach the GTA until the overnight hours with lightning spotted striking the CN tower.
Impressive storm last night #Toronto https://t.co/bESvyazMgN— Chris Donlan (@Chris Donlan) 1631709715.0
Of course, nothing was quite as jaw-dropping as the massive chunks of hail that fell from the sky.
Huge Ontario stones falling near #parrysound #killbear #onstorm https://t.co/WTstkkLq7y— Corey Elder (@Corey Elder) 1631656028.0
You definitely wouldn't want to be caught outside when these ice rocks came raining down.
The hail absolutely destroyed the gazebo at our trailer 😂😭 #ONstorm https://t.co/XU9r4avz5k— ℌ𝔞𝔶𝔩𝔢𝔶 ☾ (@ℌ𝔞𝔶𝔩𝔢𝔶 ☾) 1631653782.0
Thankfully, conditions are supposed to approve immensely this week giving residents the chance to enjoy the last days of summer.
Fun little storm over Barrie, Ont tonight. #LateSeasonJoy #onstorm https://t.co/AidbNtNZ3r— N Taylor (@N Taylor) 1631667122.0
Toronto will be full of sunshine with temperatures feeling like 33 C by Friday.