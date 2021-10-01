Ontario Talent Search Is Looking For People With Hidden Skill To Compete For A Grand Prize
If you have a unique talent this is your moment to shine.
An Ontario talent search is calling on people to showcase their hidden skills for a chance to win an exciting prize.
Drayton Entertainment, a not-for-profit theatre company, is looking for non-professional people of all ages to compete for their Golden Ticket Package by showcasing their unique talents. The weirder, the better.
The contest will be accepting anything from singing, to magic, to comedy, to weird tricks and more.
Interested competitors are required to submit a short video by October 6. Submissions can be sent through their website.
Afterward, nine top candidates will be selected to visit the Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge on October 16 to perform their talent on stage.
The performances will be professionally filmed and shared via Drayton Entertainment's digital series so that online voters can select a winner.
The selected winner will win tickets to shows at all five Drayton Entertainment locations in 2022, plus dinner and accommodation for an overnight stay in the area surrounding each venue.