Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts A Dangerous Combo Of Severe Storms & Tornadoes Today
Summer isn't going away quietly.
This year, summer is going out with a bang since Ontario's weather forecast is predicting a widespread risk of severe storms and tornadoes on Wednesday.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a muggy start to the province's last full day of summer will help create favourable conditions for thunderstorms to develop across the Great Lakes.
The event will leave major cities like Kingston, Toronto, London and Windsor vulnerable to the nastiest of conditions.
Environment Canada has issued several severe thunderstorms warnings for the province, advising residents to look out for falling trees, overturned vehicles and "nickel to ping pong ball size hail."
"Areas east of Lake Simcoe and into eastern Ontario have the best chance for storms to become severe, as a line of storms is forecast to develop in the region," Matt Grinter, TWN meteorologist, reported.
"This is where the best chance will be for wind gusts that can cause damage, large hail and isolated tornado risk," Grinter added.
Tracking the tornadoes will also be difficult for experts as the storms get weaker and shorter during the transition into fall.
"Winds from the low-pressure system will become stronger and more widespread due to the strength of the cold front, or how much the temperatures drop, as well as the wind shear in the storm," the meteorologist said.
"The type of tornadoes expected, however, are generally weaker, shorter-lived and much harder to see on radar. Therefore, it's important to stay up-to-date on the weather warnings in your area throughout the day," Grinter concluded.
Remnants of the tropical pattern will be hard to find on Thursday, which will see temperatures drop rapidly, giving Ontarians their first real taste of autumn.
In fact, most of the province is in for its coolest stretch of weather since the end of May.
