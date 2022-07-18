Ontario's Weather Will Be A Rainy Mess Today & These Spots Could See Some Flooding
It's a rain poncho kind of day.
Morning commuters will need to curb their "need for speed" on Monday, as, by the looks of Ontario's weather forecast, roads will be about as slippery as a Toronto man's Tinder.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), an incoming low-pressure system will bring heavy downpours to several southern Ontario areas throughout Monday morning, with drivers likely to encounter dicey conditions while heading into work.
As a result, Environment Canada has issued numerous special weather warnings for Niagara, Kingston, Brockville, Belleville, and Cornwall.
Regions under watch could see 25 to 60 millimetres of rain during the morning, with "localized flooding" possible in low-lying areas.
"It brought steady and much-needed moisture for an area that hasn't seen much in the way of rainfall in recent weeks," TWN reports.
Thankfully, the worst of the wet conditions will taper off by noon for residents of the Greater Toronto Area, which is good news for all you late-night servers.
Overall, the south's overload of pitter-patter will be mild compared to the storm risk the north is facing.
For example, cities such as Kenora and Timmins could see severe thunderstorms sweep through their regions, with everything from strong wind gusts to large hail on the table.
Oddly enough, those two areas are also under heat warning and expected to reach 29 degrees, with humidex values capping off at around 36 degrees.
The combination of heat and rain will indicate things to come this week as the province prepares to slog through its hottest period of the year.