Someone At Pearson Airport Clogged A Toilet With Veggies & It's The 'Strangest Thing'
It looks like someone really lost their appetite.
What was the weirdest thing you've ever seen in a public washroom? Because this recent Pearson Airport traveller might have you beat.
Willa Murray, a timber frames worker and carpenter who is living in Ontario with her boyfriend, filled Narcity in on the root (vegetables) of her findings at a Pearson Airport bathroom near gate D that has left the internet... stewing.
It all reportedly happened on Friday, April 22, when Murray was stuck at the airport for three hours since her flight was delayed as she made her way home from the Yukon.
"I could never have imagined what happened next. I opened the first stall door and like we all do, I checked to see if this toilet was suitable for what I had planned. But someone else had different plans for this toilet bowl, it was clearly the beginnings of a stew," Murray said.
Nobody else was in the bathroom at the time, so Murray snapped a pic of the unsavoury soup of the day to a couple of friends who she thought would find it funny.
"I told her all about the fake internet points we could get with this picture and posted it on Reddit," Nathan Ferguson, Murray's boyfriend, shared with Narcity.
The clogged toilet at Toronto Pearson Airport filled with vegetables.@wildrivercarpentry | Instagram
The post, which was originally shared on the Reddit board r/mildlyinteresting, has been upvoted over 22,000 times and has over 1,500 comments since it was shared on April 23.
"I think this has to be the strangest thing I've seen, although I did see a vacuum cleaner driving itself earlier that night," Murray said.
A spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority told Narcity that Pearson travellers can alert the airport at (416)-AIR-PORT or toll free at 1-866-207-1690 if they notice a washroom isn't clean.
But, why there was a Pinterest board recipe gone wrong found at an airport toilet is still a mystery.
"We don't have any comment on the incident that took place but we want to give a shout out to the wonderful hard-working employees of Toronto Pearson who ensure our rest rooms remain clean and usable," Tori Gass from the GTAA said.
Murray "hopes" that the "culprit" sees the snap of the veggie toilet on the internet reaches out to explain.
"Your identity will be kept secret if you reach out to me," Murray said. "Shoutout to the worker who cleaned this up!"