Some Of Peel Region's Waste Collectors Are On Strike, So Prepare For Things To Get Real Funky

Recycling and "bulky items" will not be picked up in some areas.

Dezzor | Dreamstime

If you thought having your extended family over in December stunk, just wait until you walk outside and smell the trash.

Garbage pickups may be fewer and farther between for certain residents in Ontario's Peel Region now that some of the area's waste collectors have gone on strike.

Employees from Emterra Environmental, a waste management service based in Mississauga, are on strike due to a labour dispute and the disruption will impact several areas within the region — including parts of Brampton, Mississauga, and Caledon.

According to a news release issued by the Region of Peel on Monday morning, affected residents "will experience temporary changes to their curbside waste pickup" starting on December 6. A map of the areas that stand to be impacted was also released.

Region of Peel Region of Peel

Residents are asked to continue to put out their organics and trash out on garbage day.

However, collection delays are to be expected, and the region is asking affected residents to "leave garbage and organics at the curb until further notice" throughout the week and even on weekends.

Recycling, bulky items, and yard waste won't be picked up at all, and at this time, residents are asked to "hold onto it until further notice."

Organics will still be picked up, but unfortunately not as frequently.

Instead of putting out organics weekly on recycling and garbage weeks, residents will be limited to getting rid of their organics only on garbage weeks.

So along with the sight of fresh snow, some people in the region may be looking at piles of recycling, trash, and organics lining the streets for the next little while.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

