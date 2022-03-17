Someone Crashed Their Car Into A GTA Chai Bar & The Store's Response Is Hilarious (VIDEO)
"We acknowledge that our chai is to die for but please be patient and park your cars outside."
Scarborough's Chachi's Chai Bar may be too popular for its own good because some customers are literally crashing through their front door.
A vehicle drove straight through a parking lot and into the cafe's front door on March 15 at around 3:40 p.m., the Toronto Police Services told Narcity.
Chachi's Chai Bar posted surveillance footage of the crash on their Instagram, showing the mangled storefront's aftereffect. Their cheeky caption asks customers to "please be patient and park your cars outside the cafe before attempting to order," even though they know their "chai is to die for."
In the video, a group of customers can be seen unsuspectingly dining at a table by the front door as a car slowly approaches the shop while driving through a parking spot before bumping into the door.
Thankfully no one was injured from the crash, according to Toronto Police, but the storefront didn't go unscathed.
Video footage shows the glass door shattered to pieces and what looks like structural damage to the outside of the shop.
Despite the damage, Chachi's Chai Bar took a playful approach to the incident, writing, "Despite recent events, we would like to clarify that we are not offering drive through services at this time."
The chai shop says they are "thankful" that no one was hurt from the incident and that they will be "up and running very soon."
Narcity reached out to Chachi's Chai Bar for comment, but they did not respond in time for publication.