Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto police

Someone Crashed Their Car Into A GTA Chai Bar & The Store's Response Is Hilarious (VIDEO)

"We acknowledge that our chai is to die for but please be patient and park your cars outside."

Chachi’s Chai Bar in Scarborough.

Chachi’s Chai Bar in Scarborough.

Google Maps

Scarborough's Chachi's Chai Bar may be too popular for its own good because some customers are literally crashing through their front door.

A vehicle drove straight through a parking lot and into the cafe's front door on March 15 at around 3:40 p.m., the Toronto Police Services told Narcity.

Chachi's Chai Bar posted surveillance footage of the crash on their Instagram, showing the mangled storefront's aftereffect. Their cheeky caption asks customers to "please be patient and park your cars outside the cafe before attempting to order," even though they know their "chai is to die for."

In the video, a group of customers can be seen unsuspectingly dining at a table by the front door as a car slowly approaches the shop while driving through a parking spot before bumping into the door.

Thankfully no one was injured from the crash, according to Toronto Police, but the storefront didn't go unscathed.

Video footage shows the glass door shattered to pieces and what looks like structural damage to the outside of the shop.

Despite the damage, Chachi's Chai Bar took a playful approach to the incident, writing, "Despite recent events, we would like to clarify that we are not offering drive through services at this time."

The chai shop says they are "thankful" that no one was hurt from the incident and that they will be "up and running very soon."

Narcity reached out to Chachi's Chai Bar for comment, but they did not respond in time for publication.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...