covid-19 vaccine

These Companies In Ontario Are Giving Cash To Workers Who Get Vaccinated

Get a dose and some cash.

Elton Law | Dreamstime, Jevanto | Dreamstime

While there are plenty of reasons to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some people can add extra cash to the list.

Some companies in Ontario are incentivizing their employees to get vaccinated by offering them extra money to do so.

Amazon

Amazon Canda, which has warehouses across Ontario, is offering a $100 benefit for all new and present employees who show proof of vaccination.

An Amazon representative told Narcity they have offered the program for "several months."

"We strongly believe that the best way to protect our front-line employees and communities from COVID-19 is through vaccinations. We offer a $100 benefit to new hires who come to Amazon already vaccinated — and to current employees who show proof of vaccination — to encourage them to do so."

The representative said they have "supported on-site and offsite vaccination clinics across our network over the past few months to help employees and members of the local communities receive theirs quickly and easily."

Bushtukah

Bushtukah, an outdoor gear store in Ottawa, is offering employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 $500.

Both Bushtukah's locations in Ottawa are offering the incentive. David Morton, financial controller at Bushtukah, told Narcity earlier this month that the bonus was to thank staff after having a successful first half of the year.

"You know, as opposed to asking managers to do individual performance assessments during the busy summer and come up with a more complex bonus program, this was a way to share the success of the business in the first of half of the year in a simple way but also tie to something that made sense from a public health standpoint."

EACOM Timber Corporation

EACOM Timber Corporation rolled out its incentive program in May, according to CTV News.

The company operates in Ontario and Quebec and is reportedly offering a confidential program for employees and contractors until the end of 2021, according to CTV News Toronto.

The program gives employees $200 for getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and an additional $150 for their second dose. Those who go with a vaccine that only requires a single dose receive a total of $350 upfront.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

