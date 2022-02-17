These Ontario Cities Have The Absolute Worst Uber Riders In All Of Canada
How many stars do you have really? ⭐️
Have you ever been able to flex how good of an Uber rating you have? If the answer is no, there's a good chance you might be from Ontario.
Uber just updated their app so riders can see exactly how their rating gets tallied up, and can even peep how many times drivers tanked their overall score with a single-star review.
In the data, Uber shared which cities in Canada had the highest and lowest average rider ratings, and Ontario needs to step up.
Torontonians can breathe a small sigh of relief to know they didn't rank the worst but still snagged the silver medal. The only non-Ontarian city that popped up on the list was Montreal, which clinched the third-place position.
So, who reigned supreme? None other than the nation's capital, Ottawa. Ouch.
Here's how the cities with the worst average rider ratings stacked up:
- Ottawa, ON
- Toronto, ON
- Montreal, QC
- London, ON
- Hamilton, ON
If you're wondering how exactly you can boost your rating, it's simple. According to Uber drivers, riders should buckle up, be respectful, and make sure to clean up after themselves before they head out of the vehicle.
Oh, and try to avoid slamming the door when you get out, it's one of the most common reasons why an Uber driver will take off stars. Riders also get less-than-stellar scores if they aren't ready for the driver as soon as they arrive to pick them up.
As for the highest average rider scores, only one Ontario town graced the list. Brantford, and it was beat out by Saskatoon, Red Deer, and Abbotsford.