Toronto
ontario houses for sale

This $7.9 Million Ontario Home Has A Lake For A Backyard & A Stunning Sunset View

It also has a heated indoor pool and an outdoor kitchen for year-round fun.

This $7.9 Million Ontario Home Has A Lake For A Backyard & A Stunning Sunset View
DARREN LEBLANC | RE/MAX, DARREN LEBLANC | RE/MAX

An Ontario home is offering its owners a chance to enjoy all the best parts of cottage life without going rustic.

2410 Southbay Rd., Greater Sudbury, ON, is a sweeping property spanning over 10,000 square feet, and it's perched perfectly on the edge of Ramsey Lake.

DARREN LEBLANC | RE/MAX

The home features glass curtain walls to allow tons of natural daylight and sliding doors that open all the way up to the lakeside.

DARREN LEBLANC | RE/MAX

You can host guests all summer long thanks to its stone fire pit and beautiful outdoor kitchen.

DARREN LEBLANC | RE/MAX

And you won't have to miss out on swimming during the winter because the heated indoor pool is nice and warm.

DARREN LEBLANC | RE/MAX

It may be a multi-million dollar home, but you'll save on a gym membership, thanks to a well-equipped fitness room.

DARREN LEBLANC | RE/MAX

And you'll have your own super-comfy home theatre, too.

DARREN LEBLANC | RE/MAX

Of course, what would high-class living be without two separate temperature-controlled wine cellars?

DARREN LEBLANC | RE/MAX

Greater Sudbury Waterfront Home

DARREN LEBLANC | RE/MAX

Price: $7,950,000

Address: 2410 Southbay Rd., Greater Sudbury, ON

Description: This six-bedroom home offers everything from a private sandy beach to a home theatre.

View Here

