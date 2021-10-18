This $7.9 Million Ontario Home Has A Lake For A Backyard & A Stunning Sunset View
It also has a heated indoor pool and an outdoor kitchen for year-round fun.
An Ontario home is offering its owners a chance to enjoy all the best parts of cottage life without going rustic.
2410 Southbay Rd., Greater Sudbury, ON, is a sweeping property spanning over 10,000 square feet, and it's perched perfectly on the edge of Ramsey Lake.
The home features glass curtain walls to allow tons of natural daylight and sliding doors that open all the way up to the lakeside.
You can host guests all summer long thanks to its stone fire pit and beautiful outdoor kitchen.
And you won't have to miss out on swimming during the winter because the heated indoor pool is nice and warm.
It may be a multi-million dollar home, but you'll save on a gym membership, thanks to a well-equipped fitness room.
And you'll have your own super-comfy home theatre, too.
Of course, what would high-class living be without two separate temperature-controlled wine cellars?
Greater Sudbury Waterfront Home
Price: $7,950,000
Address: 2410 Southbay Rd., Greater Sudbury, ON
Description: This six-bedroom home offers everything from a private sandy beach to a home theatre.