NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
road trips near toronto

This Boardwalk Trail Near Toronto Takes You Over Rolling Red Hills & It Just Reopened

Here's how you can visit!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Cheltenham Badlands in Caledon, Ontario.

Cheltenham Badlands in Caledon, Ontario.

@almahadz_ | Instagram, @_nikkss | Instagram

Looking for a day trip near Toronto? These spectacular red hills are just under an hour from the city, and you can finally visit them again this season.

The Cheltenham Badlands officially reopened on April 30, and you can take a boardwalk trail through the vibrant landscape. The natural wonder was actually created at the base of a sea over 450 million years ago.


Featuring 91 scenic acres, the Badlands are one of the most visited natural heritage landmarks in southern Ontario. The red hills were formed when the topsoil eroded away due to farming practices, exposing the Queenston shale beneath. Weather conditions then created the "unique ridge and gully landscape" that you see today.

A boardwalk and viewing platform stretches just over half a kilometre across the land. You can take in the scenery and snap some beautiful photos from there. You can also explore the Badlands Trail, which connects the viewing platform to the Bruce Trail and leads through a forest.

It's important to stay on the trails in order to preserve the Badlands. If you're planning on visiting, you'll have to make a reservation first.

Spots can be booked online from $10. This includes a parking space. The area is open through the fall, so there's plenty of time to see it.

There are lots of other natural wonders to be explored in Ontario this season. From underground caverns to turquoise swimming holes, you can enjoy some of the spectacular gems the province has to offer.


Cheltenham Badlands

Price: $10 + per entry

Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore these otherworldly red hills which have just reopened for the season.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...