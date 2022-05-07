This Boardwalk Trail Near Toronto Takes You Over Rolling Red Hills & It Just Reopened
Looking for a day trip near Toronto? These spectacular red hills are just under an hour from the city, and you can finally visit them again this season.
The Cheltenham Badlands officially reopened on April 30, and you can take a boardwalk trail through the vibrant landscape. The natural wonder was actually created at the base of a sea over 450 million years ago.
Featuring 91 scenic acres, the Badlands are one of the most visited natural heritage landmarks in southern Ontario. The red hills were formed when the topsoil eroded away due to farming practices, exposing the Queenston shale beneath. Weather conditions then created the "unique ridge and gully landscape" that you see today.
A boardwalk and viewing platform stretches just over half a kilometre across the land. You can take in the scenery and snap some beautiful photos from there. You can also explore the Badlands Trail, which connects the viewing platform to the Bruce Trail and leads through a forest.
It's important to stay on the trails in order to preserve the Badlands. If you're planning on visiting, you'll have to make a reservation first.
Spots can be booked online from $10. This includes a parking space. The area is open through the fall, so there's plenty of time to see it.
Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $10 + per entry
Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore these otherworldly red hills which have just reopened for the season.
