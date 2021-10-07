Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
halloween in ontario

This Ghost Tour Near Toronto Leads You Through Canada's Bloodiest Battlefield By Torchlight

Visitors have actually reported ghost sightings.

This Ghost Tour Near Toronto Leads You Through Canada's Bloodiest Battlefield By Torchlight
Niagara Parks | Handout, Niagara Parks | Handout

What better place to go on an eerie ghost walk than Canada's bloodiest battlefield? Located in the Niagara area, Old Fort Erie is home to many gruesome tales, and you can explore it for yourself this spooky season.

The attraction is offering All Hallows' Eve Haunted Ghost Tours on select dates in October, and you'll be taken around the historic grounds and barracks by torch and lantern light.

As you tour the area, you'll hear spine-tingling stories about soldiers who used to reside at the fort, or perhaps still do.

Visitors have reported seeing some of the soldiers spoken about in the stories. One of the most famous tales speaks of two soldiers who were injured in an attack, and their ghosts are known to walk the grounds at night — one without a head, the other without hands.

Tickets are available online and reservations are required in advance, so work up your courage for this chilling Halloween adventure.

All Hallows' Eve Haunted Ghost Tours

Price: $13.50 per adult

When: October 23, 29 & 30, 2021

Address: 350 Lakeshore Rd., Fort Erie, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore Canada's bloodiest battlefield and maybe even spot a ghost at this haunted tour.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Small Ontario Town Is Being Invaded By Glowing Monsters & Zombies This Month

You can explore The Twilight Zoo.

@monstermonthelora | Instagram, @riiiigg | Instagram

You can step into a real-life Halloween Town at this small Ontario village this season.

Monster Month has returned to Elora for the month of October, and it celebrates everything Halloween. You can explore streets filled with glowing ghouls, indulge in frightening food, snap some selfies with zombies, and more.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Halloween Events In Ontario Where You Can Explore Magical Trails Of Glowing Pumpkins

Think thousands of lit up Jack-o'-lanterns! 🎃

@pumpkinsafterdark | Instagram, Upper Canada Village | Facebook

There is more to do this spooky season than watching horror movies and eating a bag of candy. You won't want to miss these Halloween events in Ontario, where you can explore magical trails of glowing pumpkins.

Some of them have thousands of carved pumpkins so spectacular you won't believe your eyes. While other light shows, you can stay warm in your car as you drive through a Halloween wonderland.

Keep Reading Show less

This Halloween Event In Ontario Will Have A Magical Trail Of Over 3,000 Glowing Pumpkins

Explore Pumpkinferno and try the scavenger hunt! 🎃

Science North, Science North

If you are trying to look for fun Halloween events in Ontario, we have you covered. This October, Sudbury's Dynamic Earth will be transforming into a spooky wonderland with tons of brand-new features.

Pumpkinferno is returning from October 2 to 30, Friday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and you'll be able to explore a trail with over 3,000 pumpkins carved into 19 displays.

Keep Reading Show less

This Haunted Escape Game In Ontario Traps You In A Dark Forest With A Sinister 'Follower'

See if you can escape the curse.

Escape Challenge North | Handout, Mikel Martinez De Osaba | Dreamstime

Feeling brave? This haunting escape game in Ontario will take you deep inside a dark forest where a sinister being lurks.

Escape Challenge North is bringing The Follower back with new challenges and secrets starting October 1.

Keep Reading Show less