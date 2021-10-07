This Ghost Tour Near Toronto Leads You Through Canada's Bloodiest Battlefield By Torchlight
Visitors have actually reported ghost sightings.
What better place to go on an eerie ghost walk than Canada's bloodiest battlefield? Located in the Niagara area, Old Fort Erie is home to many gruesome tales, and you can explore it for yourself this spooky season.
The attraction is offering All Hallows' Eve Haunted Ghost Tours on select dates in October, and you'll be taken around the historic grounds and barracks by torch and lantern light.
As you tour the area, you'll hear spine-tingling stories about soldiers who used to reside at the fort, or perhaps still do.
Visitors have reported seeing some of the soldiers spoken about in the stories. One of the most famous tales speaks of two soldiers who were injured in an attack, and their ghosts are known to walk the grounds at night — one without a head, the other without hands.
Tickets are available online and reservations are required in advance, so work up your courage for this chilling Halloween adventure.
All Hallows' Eve Haunted Ghost Tours
Price: $13.50 per adult
When: October 23, 29 & 30, 2021
Address: 350 Lakeshore Rd., Fort Erie, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore Canada's bloodiest battlefield and maybe even spot a ghost at this haunted tour.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.