Toronto Casting Call Will Pay $2,000 If You Can Throw A Football
Jocks now is your time to shine.
Are you a high school football star looking to relive your glory days but also need to get paid? Boy, oh boy, is this ever the Ontario casting call for you.
Jigsaw Casting is looking for male athletes, ages 25 to 35, who have experience playing football to appear in an upcoming prostate cancer treatment campaign.
It's worth noting that the agency is looking for skilled players, so if you rode the bench your entire career, you might not be the best fit.
"In terms of football skills they need to look convincing as big time football players. There likely won't be extended football action. Probably just a play or two," an excerpt from the call states.
On the bright side, if you did shine at the sport at one point in your life, you won't have to audition—all you'll need to do is submit a self-tape of "pre-existing footage" of you playing the game.
Anyone chosen to appear in the commercial will receive a payment of $2,000.
But, that's not all.
"We are also looking for a football coach. He will not be on camera, he will be booked as an advisor on set. Payment is $1,000 per day. Must be a very experienced football coach to work as a consultant on set," the casting agency adds.
No acting experience is needed in the project, but anyone chosen will be required to get the COVID-19 test.
If you're interested in applying, you'll have until March 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. to submit your application.
The commercial will shoot in Toronto on March 30 or 31, so you'll need to be available for both of those dates.
Participating individuals will also need to take the COVID-19 test between March 27 to 29, 2022, and a wardrobe fitting on March 29, 2022.
Prostate Cancer Treatment Campaign
Price: $2,000
Company: Jigsaw Casting
Who Should Apply: Skilled football players who are comfortable being in front of cameras.