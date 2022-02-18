Toronto Just Approved Its Budget For The Year & Here’s How It Will Affect Your Wallet
Property taxes are getting pricier for some.
Well, it's official. Toronto city council just approved what the budget will look like for 2022, and some residents will be paying a little more on their taxes this year.
In a news release posted on February 17, city officials revealed there will be a property tax increase this year, along with another increase for households, but also some investments that should make Torontonians' lives a little bit easier.
Residential homeowners will see a 2.9% property tax increase, which on average adds an extra $93 for each household. Commercial and industrial properties will also be paying a bit more this year, too.
Anyone at an apartment building, or any other multi-residential building, can let out a small sigh of relief as there will be no extra fees for them this year, thanks to the provincial legislation.
There's also a small win for small business owners, as they will see a 15% property tax reduction on their bills this year.
The budget is also raising the city building levy (which funds transit and housing investments) up by 1.5%, and that means the average Toronto household will have to shell out $48 more to keep up with the city's approved capital funding strategy.
Toronto's operating budget for 2022 comes out to a massive $14.99 billion, including the $1.4 billion from the provincial and federal governments for COVID-19 economic relief as well as the $1.96 billion of the operating budgets city council approved back in December 2021.
The city promises that with this budget they will do the following, including the approved initiatives:
- Keep delivering essential and responsive municipal services during the pandemic
- Invest in public health
- Add 62 frontline paramedics as part of their Toronto Paramedic Services Multi-Year Staffing and Systems Plan
- Invest in shelters
- Boost transformational work to bring affordable and supportive housing
- Invest in transit, including a TTC fare freeze
- Help Toronto's economic recovery and focus on helping small businesses
- Bringing more digital services for residents and businesses
- Put down long-term care reform initiatives and expand the Seniors Services Unit to bring the highest quality care
- Maintain the city's long-term financial sustainability
- Speed up the process of bringing 300 extra housing opportunities for people experiencing homelessness
- Support hospital-based violence intervention programs
- Hire more by-law officers for the expansion of RentSafeTO, multi-tenant housing and noise by-law enforcement
- Expedite the elimination date of late fines at the Toronto Public Library
- Give more funds to maintain the Oakwood Vaughan Youth Space
- Support the 519 community centre
- Give more funds to the Strong Neighbourhood Strategy and Community Partnership and Investment Program grants
- Help provide hygiene products at shelters, respite sites, and drop-in centres
- Support the existing programs for cultural organizations outside downtown Toronto
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.