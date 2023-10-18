This Toronto Neighbourhood Just Ranked Among The Coolest In The World & It Isn't Queen West
This neighbourhood is the place to be!
Next time you're wandering around Toronto, you'll want to check out this neighbourhood. Time Out has just revealed "the 40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world" for 2023 and a Toronto spot made the list.
On October 17, 2023, Time Out listed its top picks for incredible neighbourhoods in cities around the world. Over 12,000 city dwellers nominated different areas which were then narrowed down by editors and local experts. The final list was determined by factors such as "community and social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life."
Just one Toronto neighbourhood made the cut this year, and, no, it isn't Queen West. The Annex ranked at number 38 and was praised for its "fresh new look."
"Combined with long-standing favourites like Hot Docs Cinema, pubs where professors, students and professionals stand shoulder-to-shoulder to grab a pint and a new addition to Toronto’s Michelin Guide, the Annex is making a comeback in 2023 – and is Toronto's coolest place to be right now," Time Out said.
The area is full of things to do and delicious restaurants to dine at. Some suggested places include The Lab pub or the Writers Room for a "skyline sunset" and a Michelin-starred meal at MIMI Chinese.
You can also check out some neighbourhood icons like BMV Books and the Madison Avenue Pub.
Last year, the only Toronto neighbourhood to make Time Out's list was Dundas West.
One other Canadian neighbourhood was included in the roundup for 2023. Downtown Montreal ranked above the Annex at number 36 and, according to Time Out, it's "officially cooler than ever."
"With a population of creatives and young professionals, along with some of the best new (and highest) rooftops, hotels and restaurants in town, downtown is the place to be."
Whether you call the Annex your home or simply explore it for a day, you can officially claim that you've experienced one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods.