8 Places In Toronto To Meet Someone Special When You're Done With Dating Apps

Dating is tough and meeting new people can also be a struggle, especially if you want to steer clear of dating apps.
Once you enter that stage in your life where you're out of school and focusing on work, socializing becomes a whole different ball game (even more so if you work from home).
Sure, dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Coffee Meets Bagel are still super popular, but more and more people seem to want in-person interactions rather than depending solely on a digital connection.
While you may assume singles in big cities like Toronto have it easier simply because of how many people live there, it looks like they're just as frustrated.
Reddit threads have been popping up on r/askTO inquiring others about where the best spots in Toronto are to meet potential partners outside of dating apps.
We looked through several threads to see what the best suggestions were among Torontonians and there were a lot of useful tips.
Here are eight ways people suggest putting yourself out there to meet someone special in Toronto.
Sports Teams
Two adults playing soccer in a park.
If you played sports in high school and/or university, now might be a good time to get back into it.
Joining a sports league came up several times on Reddit, with people crediting that it allows you to do something you enjoy and meet new people while you're at it.
"If you run (or could get into it), join a running group that's training for an event - they usually meet a minimum of twice a week. Or if you have a team sport that you play, join a fun league," one person shared on Reddit.
"The usual answer is to join clubs/sports and similar things, so I'd start there, but don't just do it to find a partner, instead do things that you want to do," another person suggested.
The website Rec Sports Team has a list of different Toronto recreational sports leagues for adults.
Whether you want to play volleyball, soccer, basketball or softball, the website has each sport categorized and then a list of leagues you can join close to home.
Hobbies
Hobbies differ depending on the individual and according to Reddit, you can certainly find a partner who has similar interests to yours.
If you like to dance, do photography or pottery, you can most likely find a group to join.
"Latin dancing is a great way to meet people. There many dance events all around the city," one person wrote on Reddit.
Others online also expressed some niche ideas to showcase how they met their current partners.
"I met my husband through a Dungeons and Dragons game and now we are married 2 years and have a little one," another commenter stated.
"If you want to be active you can try dragon boating [...] you go to meets you have several hours of down time just chilling and hanging with your team or meeting people from other teams," another person shared.
"When I moved to TO about 16 years ago I joined as I had little to no friends in the city. I met my wife dragon boating and have been to 3 weddings of people (still together) who met doing this sport."
Volunteering
A group of volunteers planting trees in a park.
Do you love animals, working with kids or giving back to your community?
If the answer is yes, then perhaps you should try volunteering with a local group in your neighbourhood.
Several people online implied volunteering is a great way to meet people you probably wouldn't run into otherwise and it also allows you to help those in need.
The Toronto Humane Society and Habitat for Humanity GTA are just two volunteer options in Toronto.
Think about what interests you and then do some research online to see if there is a volunteer group you could join.
The Gym
A group of adults meditating during a yoga class.
Joining a gym is another popular option to meet a potential partner, according to Torontonians.
Whether it's going to use the various work-out machines or joining a yoga or spin class, there are a number of options to choose from.
"It’s great for mental health [...] you’ll feel more confident and you’ll attract someone with a great mindset because you’ll be happy and positive!" one person shared on Reddit.
"The gym is a great place. It's easy to start chatting about something," another person wrote.
Friends of Friends
A group of friends sitting and watching a sports game together.
This one is pretty self-explanatory, but you can always arrange a group hang-out and encourage your friends to bring people you haven't met yet.
If your friends are close with their colleagues or other singles then chances are you may also get along with them.
"Friends of friends or coworkers of friends. If you let people you know know you are looking or open to meet new people, it gets others' wheels turning," one person wrote online.
Work Events
Whether or not you work from home, if your work is hosting a dinner out or holiday party, then it could be another opportunity to chat with colleagues you don't normally interact with.
While this was suggested online, others did issue some caution about it being awkward if things don't work between two people so keep that in mind if you fancy someone at the office!
Part-Time Classes
A man and woman painting during a class.
School was always a great place to meet people and there's still an opportunity to take classes as an adult.
Whether it's more of a hobby class like pottery or painting, or learning a new language, there are many classes you can take.
This allows you to not only brush up on your skills but also meet people who share your interests. Those shared skills also present an easy conversation starter!
Church
Volunteering at churches or attending church-organized events is yet another way to meet new people and came up as such in several Reddit threads.
If faith is important to you then this is a way to ensure you're meeting someone with beliefs that align with yours.
