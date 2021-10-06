The Toronto Zoo & Toronto Symphony Orchestra Are Making A 'Zoophony' Using Animal Sounds
It'll be a digital concert that'll be released to schools in November.
Have you ever heard of or listened to a "zoophony" before? Well, the Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) are coming together to create one.
In an announcement posted on October 5, the Toronto Zoo said they'll be partnering up with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra to put out a creative digital concert experience for students.
They'll be bringing young audiences "into the intriguing sounds of animals by illuminating them with performances" by the symphony's musicians. According to the announcement, the Zoophony is all about listening to animal sounds but with a musical lens and vice-versa and is moving away from the classic animal-inspired symphonic concert.
This collaboration between the Zoo and TSO is part of a larger partnership between the two, which they say will "explore new and creative ways to serve their communities."
"Through this new partnership with TSO, we have found a unique opportunity to connect children with wildlife and music, allowing us to see and appreciate nature from a new perspective. Our shared hope is to further extend our reach to the communities that may not ordinarily have access to these types of experiences," Dolf DeJong, CEO of the Toronto Zoo said in the announcement.
The digital concert is finishing up its filming on-site at the zoo today, and it will be released to schools on November 22.
