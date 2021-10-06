Trending Tags

The Toronto Zoo & Toronto Symphony Orchestra Are Making A 'Zoophony' Using Animal Sounds

It'll be a digital concert that'll be released to schools in November.

The Toronto Zoo & Toronto Symphony Orchestra Are Making A 'Zoophony' Using Animal Sounds
TheTorontoZoo | Twitter

Have you ever heard of or listened to a "zoophony" before? Well, the Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) are coming together to create one.

In an announcement posted on October 5, the Toronto Zoo said they'll be partnering up with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra to put out a creative digital concert experience for students.

They'll be bringing young audiences "into the intriguing sounds of animals by illuminating them with performances" by the symphony's musicians. According to the announcement, the Zoophony is all about listening to animal sounds but with a musical lens and vice-versa and is moving away from the classic animal-inspired symphonic concert.

This collaboration between the Zoo and TSO is part of a larger partnership between the two, which they say will "explore new and creative ways to serve their communities."

"Through this new partnership with TSO, we have found a unique opportunity to connect children with wildlife and music, allowing us to see and appreciate nature from a new perspective. Our shared hope is to further extend our reach to the communities that may not ordinarily have access to these types of experiences," Dolf DeJong, CEO of the Toronto Zoo said in the announcement.

The digital concert is finishing up its filming on-site at the zoo today, and it will be released to schools on November 22.

If You Live In The GTA Your House May Be Powered By Animal Sh*t From The Toronto Zoo

Thank the hippos next time you see them!

@thetorontozoo | Instagram, Emily Pan | Dreamstime

The animals at the Toronto Zoo have brought joy to people for many years and now they're helping create renewable power for 250 homes in the GTA.

The ZooShare Biogas Cooperative just launched its newest project to create renewable power from zoo manure and food waste, according to a press release.

Keep Reading Show less

The Toronto Zoo's Magical Glowing Trail Is Reopening This Month & Tickets Are On Sale Now

Wander along an illuminated path beneath the stars.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, @terraluminato | Instagram

Prepare for a trip to the future, because Terra Lumina is officially bringing its illuminated night walk back to the Toronto Zoo on July 29.

Terra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Into A Bright Future first opened at the Zoo in December 2019, but was closed several times due to lockdowns.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Now See An Adorable Tiger Cub At The Toronto Zoo For The First Time In Years

The Amur tiger cub is a part of an endangered species!

@thetorontozoo | Instagram, @thetorontozoo | Instagram

The Toronto Zoo opened up a special exhibit today with Amur tiger cub on display for the first time in years.

Starting July 12, visitors can take a daily peek at the adorable cub from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Amur tiger habitat.

Keep Reading Show less

3 Pet Turtles Were Abandoned In The Toronto Zoo Parking Lot During A Heatwave This Week

The Toronto Zoo says this isn't the first time.

Toronto Zoo | Facebook, Toronto Zoo | Facebook

Three red-eared slider turtles were abandoned in a plastic tote with only a few inches of water in a closed Toronto Zoo parking lot on July 6.

The turtles were left defenceless against the weather during a heat warning for the city with only a "small piece of cork" to hide under, according to the Toronto Zoo.

Keep Reading Show less