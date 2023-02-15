Toronto's Lakeview Restaurant Isn't Actually Closing & Here's What's Next For The Iconic Diner
They're just taking a short "step back."
Toronto's iconic Lakeview Restaurant will be closing for a brief period but not for good. The 24-hour diner, which has been in operation for nearly a century, will be taking a "step back" at the end of the month to implement some changes and plans to reopen in the "near future."
On February 14, The Lakeview Restaurant shared an Instagram post hinting at some "new things" planned for the venue.
"We need some room to spread our wings and try new things," the post reads. "But don't worry, we'll still keep in touch. Someday - maybe sooner than later- we'll get back together and rekindle our love..."
The restaurant added that you can still enjoy "your favourite Lakeview classics until Feb 28 2023" and told followers to "stay tuned for what’s next."
While some took this announcement to mean that the restaurant is closing for good, owner Fadi Hakim assured Narcity that the diner is only closing for a short time and will reopen in the "near future."
"It's happened on a few occasions where people just misconstrue words," he said. "If you read the post it says, 'we'll see you soon [...].'"
Hakim shared that the restaurant will "close for a spell" on March 1, 2023 to implement a few changes.
"We've had it for 15 years, my partner and I. So we're taking on new team members. It's been a long 15 years, obviously, and having been always open, that time, it takes its toll on the place."
"It's time for a good refurbishment and some ideas that obviously we want to put into place, kind of just for the next stage."
While Hakim couldn't share what exactly he has planned for the diner, he told Narcity that "it'll absolutely be fun."
"It's all in the spirit of The Lakeview," he said. "I mean, we see ourselves as curators of The Lakeview so nothing will change as far as the name or any of that or the relative features that that come with the place."
"We're basically going to just do what we did when we first took it over, which was you know, honour the past but curate for the future."
The exact reopening date has yet to be decided, so keep an eye out for any further announcements. You'll still be able to enjoy a meal at the restaurant until March 1.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.