12 Students Were Kicked Out Of Cactus Club 'For Being Brown' & The Police Were Called
"It is clear we made a mistake. They should not have been asked to leave."
Twelve students were kicked out of a Cactus Club in B.C. and the restaurant admitted to making a mistake.
A TikTok post of the incident, which happened at Cactus Club in Coquitlam, B.C. on the evening of February 5, said that they were kicked out, allegedly "for being brown."
The TikTok is of a clip of what appears to be police at the restaurant, speaking with the customers who were forced to leave. So far the video has over 6,465 likes, 642 comments and 1,012 shares.
It had text saying, "Twelve university students were kicked out of Cactus Club in Coquitlam last night by the police without even checking their IDs just for being brown," the TikTok said.
@jasmeenab
Disgusting behaviour from cactus club to call the police on 12 young men just trying to enjoy a birthday dinner.
Coquitlam RCMP told Narcity in an email that they were "contacted to assist Cactus Club security with approximately 12 unwanted guests."
The police also mentioned that "the group was asked to leave by Cactus Club security due to an incident that allegedly occurred in a Langley Cactus Club."
After reviewing the situation though, Cactus Club found that they had made a mistake.
"It is clear we made a mistake. They should not have been asked to leave," the restaurant told Narcity in an email.
"Our security personnel believed that a few members of the party were connected to a serious incident that occurred at another one of our restaurants, and the RCMP were called," they added.
It is now clear though that these guests were not involved with this previous incident.
"We recognize how upsetting this experience was for the guests involved. We deeply regret what occurred and offer our unreserved apology,” the restaurant said.