Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
covid-19 british columbia

BC Is Updating COVID-19 Restrictions Next Week With 'Science' & Data Leading The Decision

The province also expanded its vaccine mandate.

Vancouver Editor
BC Is Updating COVID-19 Restrictions Next Week With 'Science' & Data Leading The Decision
Province of British Columbia | Flickr

B.C. is going to be updating its COVID-19 restrictions in the upcoming week, and some may be eased.

The province also just expanded its vaccine mandate to include all regulated health professionals regulated, who have until March 24 to get vaccinated.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that B.C. has been reviewing the public health orders regularly, and reevaluating the current measures that are in place.

Henry said that although people may want restrictions to ease, the right steps must still be taken.

"The changes that will be made will continue to be based on the science, the circumstances of our pandemic here in British Columbia and a direct result of the millions of people in B.C. who have done and continue to do everything they can to protect themselves, their neighbours, their communities," she added.

Henry has said in the past that Omicron could lead the province to an endemic by spring, and now said that they are currently working on details to "get to that point where we can have a sustainable management strategy."

All of the specifics are going to be shared next week, she said, when many orders are set to expire.

"What you'll hear next week is the details of how we're going to be moving forward. You'll hear less about the pandemic as we get through this wave, and more about how we continue to manage our personal risks," Henry said.

She also reminded people of the reality the province is facing in this wave of the pandemic.

"It's important not to lose sight of the fact that COVID-19 continues to be a serious respiratory illness," she said.

She added that people should also expect that it will continue to change as a virus in the future.

"We are still at risk of having yet another variant arise, that we will need to manage," she said.

Henry encouraged people to get vaccinated and to continue increasing the immunity level in the province.

"We have a higher level of immunity now across B.C. because people have been immunized. And that gives us an opportunity to look at changes to how we're managing in the weeks ahead," she said.

Vaccine mandates in the province have been expanded to include all health professionals regualted by B.C.'s health care colleges — including dentists, acupuncturists, midwives, and chiropractors.

A notice was given by the province in October 2021 regarding this mandate, and now the official vaccination deadline for those workers is March 24.

In order to keep working in their occupations, health professionals will need to have their first dose by the March deadline and their second dose 28 to 35 days after.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

covid-19 bc

The COVID-19 Anti-Viral Pill Paxlovid Is Now In BC & Here's Who Is Eligible To Receive It

"This is another positive step forward in our COVID-19 journey."

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

The COVID-19 anti-viral pill called Paxlovid is now available in B.C. to treat some people who are battling COVID-19.

Two weeks ago, Health Canada approved the oral medication that can be used at home to treat COVID-19, to help prevent serious illness. The medication is a combination of two different drugs, called nirmatrelvir and ritonavir.

Keep Reading Show less
vaccine passport

BC COVID-19 Restrictions Are Easing But You'll Need Your Vaccine Passport Until The Summer

Dr. Bonnie Henry said there is a chance of the vaccine card program coming to an end sooner.

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

Some COVID-19 restrictions in B.C. will be eased, but you'll still need to bring your vaccine passport with you until the end of June if you're accessing most indoor places, going to restaurants, and attending indoor events.

On Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gave the province an update on COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less
ryan reynolds

The 50 Most Powerful Figures In Vancouver Are Ranked & Coyotes In Stanley Park Made The List

Ryan Reynolds was ranked only one place above the coyotes!

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, Josefpittner | Dreamstime

The most powerful figures in Vancouver, B.C. were ranked and somehow the coyotes in Stanley Park made the list, right behind Ryan Reynolds.

In what might be the most random accomplishment ever, the city's coyote population was ranked as one of the top 50 most powerful figures for 2022 — which is a big deal.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 bc

BC Is Now Dealing With COVID-19 Like The 'Common Cold' & Here's What Their New Advice Is

"We are all close contacts of somebody with the virus."

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

The B.C. government said that they are now treating COVID-19 more like the "common cold".

In a press conference on Friday, January 21, Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed how they are dealing with the ongoing pandemic, and surge of Omicron cases.

Keep Reading Show less