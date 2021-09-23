BC Man's Lucky Spin Lands Him 'Unreal' $600K Win & He Plans To Build A Green Home
"I'm just so grateful."
A lucky B.C. resident is over half a million dollars richer, thanks to a lucky spin.
On August 29, Pena Elliot from Brentwood Bay won $600,360.73 while playing the MegaJackpots game Siberian Storm.
"I was on one of my last spins before I was about to quit playing," said Elliot in a release emailed to Narcity from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. "But I remembered the rules of Siberian Storm and saw the five icons go across, and I thought that I had won the jackpot. So I clicked 'continue' and noticed the jackpot had reset. That's when I was pretty sure that I actually hit the jackpot."
Elliot wasn't 100% sure whether he'd won or not, so after he called to confirm, the reality set in. "It's still unreal," he said. "I'm just so grateful, and this means less stress for me."
As for what he plans to do with the winnings, Elliot said he plans to help out some family members and then build a house.
"I'd like to build it on one of the islands; I've always planned on building as green as possible, with solar panels and everything," he said.