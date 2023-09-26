You Can Horseback Ride Through A River With Mountains As Your Backdrop In This Tiny BC Town
You ready for an adventure? 🐎
This small town in B.C. is brimming with beauty, and there's no better way to see it than on horseback.
Nestled in the community of Pemberton — which is just 30 minutes outside of the world-renowned ski town of Whistler — is a charming property with a sprawling field called Copper Cayuse Outfitters.
Driving there gives you a taste of the experience, with views of the towering Mount Currie and brightly coloured rivers along the way.
There are a few options for horseback riding tours, including a one-hour ride, two-hour ride, half-day and full day.
The one-hour ride is $94 per person and takes you through the Pemberton Valley Trails. You'll explore the forest on horseback, led by one of the guides, and then come out to a rushing river.
They can even take you through the river on the horse, giving an extra dreamy quality to the adventure.
You'll also get to see massive mountains all around and Mount Currie still in the distance. Depending on the time of the year you can see the white peaks of the mountains or just lush greenery surrounding you.
The end of the season also gives you a chillier ride, which can be more enjoyable than the summer heat. Then after some time out in nature, you can explore other parts of Pemberton.
The town center is small but it is the perfect place to stroll around and grab some food after a trail ride (if you're a buger-lover Mile One is the spot to go).
If you're looking for a day-trip adventure from Vancouver or a weekend getaway that will be extra memorable — this is the spot to go.
Copper Cayuse Outfitters
Price: $94 per person for a one-hour ride.