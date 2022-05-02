NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A 'Suspicious Device' Was 'Strategically Placed' Along The Vancouver Half Marathon Route​

The race was delayed while explosive experts were called out.

Western Canada Editor
Vancouver Marathon was delayed during the weekend after police said a "suspicious device" was "strategically placed" along the half marathon route.

Explosive experts were called to help make the device safe after a marathon volunteer spotted the device shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Vancouver Police Department said that the device was placed near Science World and Sergeant Steve Addison said: "Whoever did this was likely aiming to cause panic or to disrupt the event."

"This is extremely concerning, and it appears the device was strategically placed along the half marathon route, where runners would be passing close by," he added.

The area close to the device was cordoned off and bomb technicians from VPD’s Emergency Response Team were sent to investigate the device before they destroyed it.

Their findings were that the device was "not at risk of exploding" and that it "did not pose an immediate danger to the public."

However, the start of the marathon was delayed while the bomb technicians were at the scene.

Investigators from VPD’s Major Crime Section, Forensic Identification Unit, and Operations Division said that no arrests have yet been made but that they are still collecting evidence from the day.

