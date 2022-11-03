A TikTok Of Ian Somerhalder & A Fan Has People Jealous AF But It Was Kind Of Awkward (VIDEO)
Remember Damon Salvatore from The Vampire Diaries?
Ian Somerhalder was just in B.C. to promote the bourbon brand that he started with his The Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley, but this TikTok shows how things got "a little awkward" at a bottle signing.
A fan who went to the signing posted a video of the slightly-cringe-worthy interaction on TikTok, but it still has Somerhalder fans green with jealousy.
In the video, Somerhalder and the TikToker — Jessica Stocco — fist bump before Stocco walks away. As she's leaving, Somerhalder yells after her to tell her dad he said thank you.
She assures him she will pass on the message but Somerhalder kept on talking as she was walking away.
"Tell him I was a terrible guy and wasn't worth it, but you got great bourbon," Somerhalder said.
People on TikTok took notice of just how odd the encounter was after watching the video.
"The fact that he's so into the convo that he keeps talking as you walk away," one person wrote in the comments.
"I WAS SO AWKWARD LOL," Stocco replied.
Meanwhile, other people were just straight-up jealous that they missed the chance to meet one of the Salvator brothers.
"The fact I missed this broke my heart," said one person.
"I was so sad I missed this," said another.
Although the whole experience may have been a little weird, it looks like this local TikToker still had a great time.
"Best day ever," she said in an Instagram post.
If you're looking to try one of Ian Somerhalder's bourbon bottles for yourself, you can still find them at BC Liquor. Unfortunately, The Vampires Diaries actors will not be there every day though.