TransLink Is Hiring For Jobs In BC That Pay Up To $40 An Hour & Some Don't Require A Degree
They're one of BC's Top Employers!
TransLink is hiring a bunch of jobs in Vancouver, and some don't require a degree to land.
On top of offering some sweet perks and benefits, some of the Translink jobs also pay super well. Right now they have a SkyTrain attendant job open that doesn't require a degree and pays $37 an hour.
The company has a benefits package that includes mental health and well-being resources, extended health benefits, and paid vacation time.
Plus, they're one of B.C.'s Top Employers for 2023.
If you're in Vancouver get out your resume and get applying to one of these gigs! If none of these is a fit, check out the TransLink website, where they have a ton of open job postings.
Skytrain Attendant
Salary: $37.17 per hour
Who Should Apply: This job opening is for someone who is ready to work 20-30 hours a week, and help people on the SkyTrain. This position helps customers who need information, monitors CCTV cameras, and performs station inspections, on top of other tasks. You should be good with customer service and have a Class 5 driver's licence as well as first aid training.
Plus, you don't need a degree to qualify for this position.
Elevator/Escalator Labourer
Salary: $34.01 per hour
Who Should Apply: This full-time position requires someone with a valid B.C. Class 5 driver's licence, and entails moving equipment to and from the job site, handling escalator parts, and cleaning the escalator. No degree is needed to land this job, just a Grade 10 or equivalent level of education.
Guideway Serviceperson
Salary: $40.91 per hour
Who Should Apply: This position assists Technicians "in the repair and maintenance of running rail, special trackwork, switch machines, power rails, and reaction rails," the job posting said. It also does minor repairs independently, and experience working in rail maintenance is preferred, but not required.
No post-secondary degree is required for this role, but experience in mechanical maintenance is required. If you don't have three years of experience, the equivalent combination of post-secondary technical training could qualify you instead.