The Vancouver Weather Forecast Is Looking Stormy AF & Winds Could Get Up To 90 km/h
Here's when to expect the strong gusts, and possible power outages.
Buckle down Vancouver, because it's about to get stormy.
The Vancouver weather forecast is calling for high winds — along with some rain — that might lead to power outages and damage to buildings.
It's not just Vancouver either, because Environment Canada issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, Howe Sound, East Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, and the southern Gulf Islands.
These gusty winds are supposed to come on Friday afternoon and might get up to 90 km/h.
"A frontal system crossing the south coast will bring strong southeast winds 60 gusting to 90 km/h this afternoon followed by a burst of strong southwest winds 60 gusting to 90 km/h this evening," the weather warning for Metro Vancouver said.
It also warned of possible power outages, fallen tree branches, and damage to buildings. EC added that people should expect hazardous highway driving conditions thanks to the winds.
On top of the strong gusts, The Weather Network's hourly forecast for Friday is calling for some rain. Starting in the afternoon, light drizzles will turn a little heavier into the late afternoon and evening. This could mean a wet and stormy evening for people in the city, so stay safe out there!
The winds might die down, but people in the city won't be seeing the sun for a little while. The TWN weekly forecast is predicting a dreary weekend, with rain every day until Thursday.