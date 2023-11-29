8 Things To Avoid Buying From Canadian Tire, According To An Ex-Employee
From barbecues and tool sets to tents and more!
Canadian Tire is a stalwart of the Canadian retail industry, known for selling pretty much everything you can imagine, having its own form of currency and probably being your dad's favourite store.
And while the big, red Canuck retailer is often voted one of Canada's most trusted brands, that doesn't mean every single item it sells is the best possible quality.
Naturally, when a store sells everything from outdoor items and household goods to car products, seasonal decor and kitchen supplies, a few duds are bound to slip through the cracks.
Earlier this year, Narcity Quebec Editor Laurie Forget spoke to former employee Martin* to find out which items you should leave out of your cart the next time you visit Canadian Tire.
Martin, who worked at a CT location on the North Shore of Montreal, specialized in sports equipment but also worked in other departments like the warehouse, the auto parts unit, and the hardware section.
From barbecues and tool sets to tents and airbeds, here are eight things he says you should never buy at Canadian Tire – and why.
Of course, you don't have to just take Martin's advice. There are customer reviews for most Canadian Tire products on the retailer's website that can help you to decide which products are worth buying (and which aren't).
Coleman QuickPump 120V Electric Air Pump
A Coleman QuickPump 120V Electric Air Pump.
Martin told Narcity Quebec that this Coleman inflatable mattress pump – which usually retails for $59.99 — is one of the first products he'd avoid at the store.
The former employee claims that at his Canadian Tire store, around 20 of these were sold each week, but 10-15 would later be returned with customers saying that the power didn't work properly.
But Martin says it's not just the Coleman brand that should be avoided. "All types of electric camping pumps, usually, are not the best [...], whether it's a plug-in or powered by batteries," he said.
It's worth noting that this specific type of electric pump is actually rated pretty highly on Canadian Tire's website, with other customers rating it 4.4 stars out of 5 on average.
Outbound tents
Canadian Tire's Outbound tents.
If you're looking to invest in camping equipment this summer, Martin has some advice when it comes to tents – don't just go for the cheapest option.
The former CT employee claims that the retailer's Outbound product range – although budget-friendly – often left customers disappointed.
Noting that Outbound is a Canadian Tire-owned brand, Martin told Narcity Quebec, "The tents tear very easily, according to what I heard from customers who came back for repairs [or exchanges]."
"It's clear that they go with the price range of $150, $200, but they can break really easily," added the former employee.
So, if you're looking for a long-lasting tent that won't immediately need replacing or repairing, perhaps it's best to invest in a more specialized brand. That being said, if you're looking for a budget tent to get you through a one-off weekend, this cheap-and-cheerful option might actually be your best bet.
Supercycle bicycles
Supercycle bikes from Canadian Tire.
If a Supercycle bike is on your Canadian Tire shopping list, Martin suggests rethinking that purchase.
Although the brand offers an affordable variety of bikes, usually priced between $179.99 and $629.99, the former employee says they often come with issues and need repairs pretty quickly.
"In the sports department, we sold a lot of bicycles," he said. "We also [offered] the repair, which was done with a private company, not with the clerks directly. Supercycle bikes always came back for repair, whether for a gear problem, a brake problem, tires, a [piece of] metal that bent."
So, while the products may be affordably priced, you could end up spending time or money having parts replaced or fixed pretty quickly.
That doesn't mean you shouldn't buy a bike from Canadian Tire, though. Martin says there are plenty of good options at the store, adding, "I think you just have to look at what you buy and not buy the $150 one."
Mastercraft Socket Set
Mastercraft Socket Set.
Sometimes you have to spend a bit more money to save money and time in the long run, and that is apparently often the case when it comes to tools.
Martin says that Canadian Tire customers should always ask employees for advice when shopping for specific tools, as they can help shoppers choose the best quality products for the lowest price.
Among the products he does not recommend are socket sets made by Mastercraft or Maximum, as he says their products are not as effective as their competitors.
"Every week, we had people who came to have [Mastercraft or Maximum socket sets] replaced," he said.
"I don't know if it's the improper use by the customer or if it's the product itself, but one thing is certain, I often replaced it!"
Conversely, though, many Mastercraft socket sets are rated pretty highly by customers online — so it's worth keeping in mind that how you use the tools may also contribute to how they perform!
Certified 12 V Air Compressor/Tire Inflator
Certified 12 V Air Compressor/Tire Inflator.
During his time working in the auto parts department of Canadian Tire, Martin also learned which car-related products to avoid. His advice? Skip the Certified 12 V Air Compressor / Tire Inflator.
This product, which claims to inflate tires within five minutes, sells for a regular price of $39.99, but even at that cheap price, the former employee says it's not worth it.
"It often broke. It's $40 that you can throw out the window because, within two weeks, it won't do the trick anymore," he said.
It seems other customers agree, too. In fact, on the Canadian Tire website, this product has an average rating of 3.6 out of 5 stars, with a number of people claiming that it has a short lifespan and limited power.
Outbound butane camping stove
An Outbound butane camping stove.
Although this $30.99 product has a pretty respectable average review of 4.5 stars out of 5 on Canadian Tire's website, it's on Martin's list of items to avoid.
Why? Well because, according to the former employee, this particular brand of camping stove often broke more easily than similar products from other brands or stores.
If you need a hardy stove that'll last, Martin suggests trying other retailers, as he thinks Canadian Tire's butane camp stoves leave a lot to be desired.
Outbound queen single mattress/airbed
Outbound Queen Single-High Inflatable Air Mattress/Airbed.
Next on Martin's list of Canadian Tire no-nos is the cheap inflatable beds available at the store.
He suggests avoiding in-house brand Outbound, again, when it comes to airbeds and inflatable mattresses, as they're often not considered the best option when it comes to quality.
The ex-employee told Narcity Quebec that Outbound mattresses were regularly returned "because they were torn apart."
"They are not sturdy the way a camping mattress is supposed to be," he added. "Sometimes, customers told me that there was a branch that was on the ground, just a small tree branch, and it pierced the mattress."
Martin says punctures were so common that Canadian Tire stores would display the puncture repair kits beside the air mattresses themselves in the shopping aisles.
"For mattresses or Outbound tents, they really made sure to put the repair kits in the row so that if you arrived in the row, then you knew that your cheap tent was going to break, so you had a cheap little repair set that went with it!"
"They're not strong! So, they make more sales through the fact that your mattress or tent is not perfect," he explained.
Online, Outbound-brand air mattresses are rated fairly poorly, with all sizes rating 3.5 stars or lower out of 5.
MASTER Chef barbecues
MASTER Chef Prime 4-Burner Propane Gas BBQ Grill.
If you intend to spend the rest of the summer barbecuing, this one's for you!
Martin urges Canadian Tire shoppers to do their research before splurging on a new barbecue and particularly advises customers to steer clear of MASTER Chef equipment.
While these products are suitable for occasional use, the ex-employee says they are unreliable if you intend to barbecue regularly throughout the year.
"MASTER Chef barbecues are not great, they're maybe useful for one or two barbecues a month, but if it is for daily use, they are not so reliable," he told Laurie at Narcity Quebec.
It seems he's not the only one who feels this way, either. In the product reviews on the Canadian Tire website, several customers have rated MASTER Chef barbecue just 1 star, complaining of issues like poor quality and manufacturing faults.
It's worth noting, though, that others left positive reviews about the brand's barbecue products, and some even described them as "perfect."
Of course, exactly how a product performs can be based on a number of things, including assembly, usage and, sometimes, just luck.
That being said, it's always helpful to get advice from employees and other shoppers if you're unsure exactly what to purchase — and you can usually return faulty products for a refund or exchange where eligible!
*Names have been changed to maintain confidentiality. Narcity has verified their identity.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.